‘She-Hulk’ Titania Actor Jameela Jamil Calls Out ‘Hostile’ Marvel Fans

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has plenty of supporters, but some Marvel fans aren’t enjoying this series. That’s perfectly fine as people don’t have to like everything, but some fans don’t know how to share their opinions politely. Actor Jameela Jamil recently called out “hostile” Marvel fans, asking people to be kinder when sharing their thoughts on She-Hulk.

Jameela Jamil plays Titania in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’

Jameela Jamil as Titania | Chuck Zlotnik/ Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law centers around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a woman who has to learn how to balance her career as a lawyer and her social life with being a Hulk. While the series doesn’t have a main antagonist yet, the closest thing viewers have gotten is Jamil’s Titania. Titania is a social influencer who is envious of the social media clout Jennifer has gained since becoming She-Hulk.

Viewers meet Titania in episode 1 when she crashes into a courtroom before being quickly incapacitated by She-Hulk. She comes back later after trying to copyright the name “She-Hulk” for her business, leading to a copyright dispute between Jennifer and Titania. In episode 6, she surprised Jennifer at her friend’s wedding and tried to fight her. Unfortunately for Titania, she slipped and lost a tooth, leading to her running away.

Jameela Jamil calls out ‘hostile’ Marvel fans on Twitter

TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don't like She Hulk. I know it doesn't appeal to everyone. Some people FUCKING LOVE IT. ? But can we all agree that you don't need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We're all fans, let's talk nicely.?? — TITANIA (@jameelajamil) October 3, 2022

She-Hulk has been another divisive project amongst Marvel fans. Some enjoy the sitcom Ally McBeal vibe, while the more comedic and goofy tone has put some off. Others aren’t fans of the feminist messages seen in many episodes. Some fans have been very vocal about their She-Hulk opinions, and Jameela Jamil recently called out the more “hostile” fans on her Twitter page.

“TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She-Hulk. I know it doesn’t appeal to everyone. Some people F***ing LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t need to be so hostile when you express your feelings TO me. We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely.”

It’s not clear exactly who she is talking about, but her reaction to rude fan backlash is just the latest in a sea of disrespectful fans for several franchises. Cast members for shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, House of the Dragon, and The Rings of Power have spoken out about receiving racist or sexist backlash on social media.

Jamil loved playing Titania, no matter how fans feel

Only one series has this much action ? #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/z43HcATZjP — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) September 9, 2022

In an interview with Marvel.com, Jameela Jamil discussed playing Titania on She-Hulk. The actor says she loved playing this character, especially since she differs from the actor. Jamil says she is jealous of Titania’s confidence but would never want to be like her.

“She’s just got this fearlessness that I envy in a way — but I don’t want to be like her in any other way,” Jamil explains. “I enjoy the fact that she does not give a damn what anyone else thinks. She knows what she wants, and she’s going to go after it at any cost. It’s fun watching a woman be so disobedient and so reckless with the social contract. So yeah, I love her.”

After Titania and She-Hulk’s last fight, it’s unclear if viewers will see Titania again. However, Jamil warns fans not to be surprised if the antagonist returns in one of the last two episodes.

“I think that Titania has been taught a lesson and very publicly humbled,” Jamil adds. “For now, she’s going to calm down. But I don’t believe this woman is ever going to stop plotting. I don’t think it’s ever over for Titania until it’s over. I think just, for now, she’s licking her wounds and biding her time. But if they meet again, who knows?”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is streaming on Disney+.

