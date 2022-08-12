‘She-Hulk’ Writer Reveals 1 Major Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Use

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is the latest Diseny+ series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, an ordinary lawyer whose life is unexpectedly changed after she becomes a Hulk, similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). She-Hulk will have plenty of cameos from notable Marvel characters, but a writer for the series says there is one major character they weren’t allowed to use.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ will have plenty of Marvel cameos

The She-Hulk trailer debuting at San Diego Comic-Con showed off many of the familiar Marvel characters who will appear in this series. Bruce Banner will play a large part in this series, and he will be joined by the return of Abomination (Tim Roth). Jennifer will be representing Abomination in court, setting up some conflict.

Wong (Benedict Wong) also made an appearance, warning She-Hulk about the latest danger to the ever-growing Marvel universe. The one return that excited fans the most is Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

Many fans were speculating that Matt could return since he is a lawyer himself. The trailer confirmed it in the final shot, hinting that Daredevil is coming back. Cox reprised his role from the Netflix series in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is going to be very busy in the future of the MCU with roles in She-Hulk, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again.

‘She-Hulk’ writer says they were not allowed to use 1 Marvel character

In an interview with The Direct, She-Hulk creator and head writer Jessica Gao spoke about the various characters they were hoping to bring into the show. There were several that they couldn’t use due to various rights issues or due to Marvel having other plans for the character. However, the one character that the writer’s room was disappointed they couldn’t use was Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

“There were a lot of characters from the comics– we wanted a lot of the comics for characters for fun situations where we could bring in like a character and think of like funny reasons why they would be in legal trouble,” Gao said. “But there were a lot of characters that were from the comics that we couldn’t use either because of a rights issue, or there were a few times where it was because Marvel… all they would say is that they had other plans. And that’s all they would tell us. And then, we tried very, very hard to poke, and prod, and get a little bit more information. Of course, they wouldn’t tell us. But I will say, the one MCU character that really bummed out a lot of the writers in our room that we couldn’t use was Spider-Man and anyone involved around– like in the Spider-Man universe. Because we had so many Spider-Man fans in the room.”

How is Jennifer Walters connected to Spider-Man?

Spider-Man would be a surprising Marvel character to show up in She-Hulk. In the comics, Walters does get engaged to John Jameson, son of Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson and occasional villain, Man-Wolf. Other than that, the two don’t cross over much, besides them both being Avengers.

Also, Marvel is still most likely figuring out what the next step is that they want to take with Holland’s Spider-Man. After the events of No Way Home, the entire world doesn’t know who Peter Parker is, meaning there are plenty of routes Marvel could go with the character. Spider-Man will most likely not reappear for a while as Marvel figures out what they want to do.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres on Disney+ on August 18.

