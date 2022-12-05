Sherri: An ‘American Idol’ Alum Sings the Talk Show’s Theme Song

American Idol has helped birth dozens of stars, even those who didn’t walk away with the winning title. Some even had arguably more successful careers than winners. One of those success stories is Trenyce. The theater standout is the singer behind the theme song of Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show.

Sherri Shepherd and Trenyce via YouTube

Trenyce sings the theme song for ‘Sherri’

The View alum’s daytime talk show debuted on FOX in Sept. 2022. She replaced Wendy Williams’ former time slot. In addition to a new format, Shepherd’s theme song was also fresh. As it turns out, the voice behind the song is a popular American Idol contestant. It was confirmed on the show, followed by social media posts.

I LOVE that so many of you LOVE my theme song for @SherriShowTV “Good Time” performed by my friend @Trenyce!



Everywhere I go y’all tell me that you love it! That song sets the tone for what we aim to do each day on #SherriShowTV https://t.co/TF5WsfxBYw — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) October 4, 2022 Source: Twitter

“Yes my sister friend debuted her new talk show SHERRI today. AND….you may recognize the vocals behind the theme song! It’s me!” Trenyce wrote. “Thank you @JawnMurray for entrusting me with the honor of being the musical hype behind The Sherri Show every day as she presents her fabulous self to the world as the funny, fun-loving, sister-friend we all know and love! @sherrieshepherd you have a slew of talented friends that you could have called. I truly appreciate the opportunity!”

Jawn Murray, a producer on the show, also praised Trenyce for the song. “I couldn’t love this theme song anymore than I love the moist piece of German chocolate cake. thanks for blessing this with your voice,” he wrote in the comment section of Trenyce’s post.

She was a standout in Season 2 of ‘American Idol’

Fans first met Trenyce in Season 2. Her audition was not initially televised but was showcased during the American Idol Rewind. In the flashback, it showed that she performed Whitney Houston’s “I Learned From the Best” acapella. All three judges – Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson – voted “yes,” sending her to the next round.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: American Idol Winner, Fantasia, Reflects on Her Past Suicide Attempt

Her time in Hollywood was televised in a group with three other people. She performed well enough to make the Top 32. In one of her group performances alongside three others, she performed “Love Sneakin’ Up on You” by Bonnie Raitt. Unfortunately, she was sent home. Despite this, she was selected to compete in the Wild-Card round, where she impressed Abdul with a rendition of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green. Abdul selected her to advance to the Top 12.

Throughout her live shows, her performances remained strong. But, she sometimes became inconsistent, landing her in the bottom three on four separate occasions before being eliminated after the top five. Ruben Studdard was crowned the winner of the season.

What she’s done since being eliminated from the reality competition series

Like many others who didn’t win, Trenyce has an impressive career, primarily in theater. The Memphis, Tennessee native has appeared in many productions, including Not a Day Goes By, The Vagina Monologues, Soul Kittens Cabaret, Mama’s Sweet Potato Pie, Dreamgirls, David E. Talbert’s play Love in the Nick of Tyme, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and she was the leading female vocalist in the revue Thriller – Live.