Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara Makeup Is Inspired by ‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson’s Mom

Abbott Elementary became one of the 2021-2022 TV season’s breakout hits. The ABC show features an engaging cast of characters played by a mix of newcomers and accomplished actors. Sheryl Lee Ralph stars as Barbara, who was, in part, inspired by the mother of the show’s creator, Quinta Brunson.

Barbara is a strong and loving presence on ‘Abbott Elementary’

(L-R): Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson in ‘Abbott Elementary’ | Prashant Gupta/ABC via Getty Images

Abbott Elementary finds a balance between wacky sitcom antics and resonant commentary about the daily struggle of teachers in underfunded schools. Barbara represents that dichotomy in the most grounded way. She’s initially pessimistic about Janine’s attempts to shake things up, preferring to stick to her old-school methods.

The religious character offers plenty of comedic moments for the show, from her unexpected bonding with Jacob over gardening to her missteps when it comes to popular culture. Barbara can’t figure out how to use a new computer program, but she has other ways of getting things done. And she acts as a reluctant mentor to Janine (played by Brunson herself).

The show’s makeup artists thought deeply about how to best style Barbara

The show’s makeup department head April Chaney and hair department head Moira Frazier did a joint interview with Gold Derby about the styling choices for each character. Chaney explained how she used her personal experiences in conjunction with Brunson’s ideas for the character to figure out how Barbara would present herself at work.

“I look back into my [childhood] and my elementary school teachers and what stood out to me, and then I communicated with Quinta and got her spiel on what she wanted and I also got a bit of background on these characters,” she said. “I met her on a different set and she gave me the lowdown on what the show was about. It was primarily based upon her mother, who was a school teacher in Philadelphia, and the character portrayed by Sheryl is that character.”

They ultimately decided that Barbara’s vibe was a combination of Brunson’s mom, a church lady, and a politician. Ralph also got to add some input on the details later in the process. Her look became a big hit with the fans, who Chaney has received over 500 DMs about the lipstick Barbara uses.

The ovation Sheryl Lee Ralph received for the show is a long time coming

While some only know her from Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph is far from an overnight success. She made her acting debut in the 1977 comedy A Piece of the Action. She continued to appear in movies throughout the ’80s and ’90s, including Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Ralph remains best known to many for her work on Broadway. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Dreamgirls. Additionally, she’s appeared in popular TV shows like Designing Women, Moesha, and Ray Donovan.

Despite these notable projects, few have received the kind of reception as Abbott Elementary. Ralph is very appreciative of the response to the show and her character. “I love the fact that Barbara is a role model,” she said in an interview with Black Girl Nerds. “My whole career has been built around giving my audience something positive, something wonderful to aspire for, something to expand imagination, heart, and mind that’s been done with purpose.”

