Sheryl Lee Ralph Hopes ‘Abbott Elementary’ Will Be Like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in 1 Huge Way

Season 2 going on season 12? Abbott Elementary is still in its early years, but star Sheryl Lee Ralph hopes the comedy series has a long and prosperous run on ABC. In a recent interview, the actor compared Abbott Elementary to ABC’s hit medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, and shared how she can see Abbott following in Grey’s footsteps.

‘Abbott Elementary’ star Sheryl Lee Ralph | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on ‘Abbott Elementary’

Abbott Elementary, which debuted in December 2021, is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows a group of teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. Ralph stars as one of those educators, Barbara Howard — a kindergarten teacher with years of experience at Willard R. Abbott Public School. The newer teachers, including young Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), often look up to Barbara as an inspiration in their field and, on a more personal level, a mother figure.

Ralph’s acting in Abbott Elementary earned her her first-ever Emmy nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She and her co-star, Janelle James, will contend for the award at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Abbott Elementary earned 5 other nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ralph never thought her character would have any impact, let alone earn her a nomination, as she told The New York Times.

“If anybody had told me that I would be playing a character like Barbara Howard, I would have said, ‘No, no,'” Ralph said. “I honestly thought Barbara was going to be invisible in the show. I had no idea that people would really see me, I thought I was invisible. So I leave those things open to God.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph thinks ‘Abbott Elementary’ will follow in the footsteps of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has a good feeling about Abbott Elementary. In a recent interview with E! News, the Broadway star said she has high hopes that the comedy will have a long run, just like Grey’s Anatomy. The medical drama is approaching its 19th season, making it one of the sixth longest-running scripted primetime TV shows in American history (tied with NCIS and Lassie). There have been recent fan predictions about Grey’s ending soon, but the show itself has shown no signs of slowing down.

“Listen, I am really hoping that we are just like Grey’s Anatomy,” Ralph explained. “On Grey’s Anatomy, the characters might change, but the show will go on! Some stay forever.”

And yes, Ralph wants to be there every step of the way. She added: “I’m hoping to stay there as long as God and [creator] Quinta [Brunson] will have me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ralph said she had a good feeling about the longevity of Abbott Elementary from the start. The Dreamgirls star admitted that she and co-star Tyler James Williams (who plays Gregory Eddie) talked about it while filming the pilot episode.

“Tyler and I had a moment together when we were shooting the pilot where we both knew we were doing something very special,” she added. “We had just finished a scene and were just standing there together on the set, we looked at each other and I said, ‘Uhhh…’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you feel it don’t you?’ I said, ‘Absolutely I feel it.’ I could feel that this was something very special. We both knew it.”

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 premieres in late September

Abbott Elementary has a long way to go before it catches up to Grey’s Anatomy. However, it’s already on its way with a second season.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, on ABC. The new installment will have almost twice as many episodes as season 1 — 22 instead of 13. Plus, it will take a slightly different approach in terms of plot, as season 2 ventures outside the classroom to show more of the teachers’ personal lives. Many fans can’t wait to see what Barbara’s life looks like at home.

