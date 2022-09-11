What Is ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Net Worth?

On Monday, Sept. 12, Sheryl Lee Ralph will join her fellow nominees at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. She’s nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, which debuted on ABC last December. This marks Ralph’s first-ever nod at the Emmys, but she’s already been a Hollywood icon for years. Here’s what to know about Ralph, including her net worth, career highlights, and more.

Sheryl Lee Ralph age

According to IMDb, Ralph was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Dec. 30, 1956. She’ll turn 66 years old in 2022. After attending high school in New York, Ralph enrolled at Rutgers University to study medicine, but she eventually switched to performing arts. The actor became the youngest woman to graduate from Rutgers at 19 years old. And with that, her career in the entertainment business began.

Sheryl Lee Ralph net worth and career highlights

Sheryl Lee Ralph on Her Emmy Nom for 'Abbott Elementary' https://t.co/YxBGkKlKUn — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) September 6, 2022

Ralph’s career in film and television began in the late ’70s. She made her movie debut in 1977 with the film A Piece of the Action. Ralph continued to star in numerous films over the years, including Oliver & Company (1988), The Mighty Quinn (1989), and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993). She won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for her role in 1991’s To Sleep With Anger.

Ralph has had an equally busy career in television. Her first major TV role came in 1983 when she starred in the soap opera Search for Tomorrow. Ralph went on to star in the sitcoms It’s a Living from 1986 to 1989 and Moesha from 1996 to 2001. Some of Ralph’s other TV shows include New Attitude (1990), Street Gear (1995), and Instant Mom (2013).

Ralph also has a lucrative Broadway career. Her most famous role was Deena Jones in 1981’s Dreamgirls, which earned her a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She has also starred in Wicked and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Ralph released one album, In the Evening, in 1984. Additionally, she wrote an autobiography called Redefining Diva: Life Lessons from the Original Dreamgirl.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sheryl Lee Ralph has a net worth of $5 million.

Ralph received her first Emmy nomination for ‘Abbott Elementary’ this year

#AbbottElementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her #Emmys nomination, the big special gift she received from Jennifer Hudson, and more at THR's 2022 #NomineesNight pic.twitter.com/EfGf2f5eMX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 11, 2022

Ralph currently stars in Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary-style workplace comedy about an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. She plays Barbara Howard, a beloved kindergarten teacher who has worked at Abbott Elementary for years and helps the newer teachers find their way.

Ralph and her co-star, Janelle James, are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys this year. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ralph said the love and support she’s received is enough of a win for her.

“I’ve already won. I’m not saying that I’m the winner. I’m not saying that I’m taking the trophy,” Ralph said. “But with what I have received, that’s winning right there, and the kind of winning that I think really matters ’cause it’s never gonna leave me.”

Fans can see more of Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary Season 2, which premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

