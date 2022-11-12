Shocking Video of Kate Middleton Being Cursed at by Paparazzi Resurfaces Online

You may have heard the stories about how the paparazzi used to yell some rude things at Kate Middleton before she married Prince William. Hearing and reading about it is one thing but actually seeing it is another, which is why many fans are shocked by a video clip that has resurfaced online of a moment when photogs yelled insults and curses at the Princess of Wales.

What the video clip shows

The video that has been making the rounds recently on social media shows Kate walking through an airport as photogs yell several expletives at her.

The Twitter user who shared the 7-second clip posted: “I’ve always found it curious how this clip of Catherine at the airport being insulted by the paparazzi is nowhere to be found. It is a very sad clip and another proof of what she had to suffer at the hands of the press when she was just William’s girlfriend.”

Fan reactions to the paps insulting Kate

The video has been shared hundreds of times and received plenty of comments from people who described it as “shocking” and can’t believe she was treated this way for doing nothing more than just going about her business.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’ve always know [sic] about the vile abuse Catherine suffered from the paps and media, but never saw this video before. That’s so horrible.”

A second person tweeted: “It’s a very old clip and it was hurtful to watch it. Anyone saying Catherine had it easy just needs to take many steps back and keep shut.”

A third added: “I’ve never seen this before that’s disgusting. How can anyone say she didn’t suffer? She was hounded for a long time as a young girl.”

“Can imagine how Mr. and Mrs. Middleton felt,” a fourth said of Kate’s parents noting, “paps shouting obscenities at their daughter.”

A fifth person commented: “Poor Catherine … she really suffered with the media for years and without any royal protection.”

And another said: “This makes me so angry! Didn’t the press learn their lesson from the whole ‘Diana’ tragedy that unfolded!? They agreed to back off while the princes were young, however as soon as a girlfriend came onto the scene, they were ‘fair game’ again.”

Some compared the treatment to what Meghan went through

Speaking of other girlfriends, reminded some that when Meghan and Harry were dating the future duchess said she found the press to be relentless.

And when one commenter wrote: “What Catherine went through was absolutely abhorrent. Meghan never had to deal with this abuse.” Another person chimed in to say that she did too, writing: “I also remember MM mistreated as well.”