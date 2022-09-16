Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn Are Working on a ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Novel

Dearest gentle readers, there’s exciting news on the horizon. Lady Whistledown’s biggest critic and the most avid reader will soon have her own book. The author of the famous Bridgerton novels Julia Quinn and the executive producer of the Netflix TV show of the same name, Shonda Rhimes, are partnering on a Bridgerton prequel novel. Find out more.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte will have a stage to shine

Since season 1, fans have been intrigued about Queen Charlotte’s story. The character wasn’t in the original Bridgerton novels and was the brainchild of Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen.

The captivating performance of actor Golda Rosheuvel caught fans’ and critics’ attention, and everyone immediately wanted to know everything they could about her. Now, fans may get their chance to learn more about Queen Charlotte as Rhimes and Quinn signed a new deal that allows them to write Queen Charlotte’s story for readers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair have signed a deal with Avon Books which has acquired the North American rights for a collaborative novel with Rhimes and Quinn.

Avon Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins, have had a close working relationship with Quinn and are responsible for publishing all her Bridgerton novels. “Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write, and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes said

According to the outlet, the novel will be based on the upcoming spinoff series that gives an in-depth glance at Queen Charlotte and her relationship with King George, which resulted in “a social shift” that led to the racially inclusive world viewers see in the Netflix series. Deadline reported that the novel would coincide with the upcoming spinoff’s premier.

What is the spinoff about?

Prepare for The Queen’s return. ? pic.twitter.com/9WdI7FPOdA — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 30, 2022

According to Netflix’s news site Tudum, the prequel will focus on a young Queen Charlotte in the 1760s as she works her way to becoming the powerful monarch Bridgerton series fans have come to adore. The series will also pull back the curtain on her marriage and romance with King George.

The site notes that the prequel is yet to be named but will contain eight episodes. Queen Charlotte may not be a complete imagination as she is based on the real-life royal who ruled the United Kingdom. There has been speculation that the real-life Queen Charlotte may have been the royal family’s first Black member.

India Amarteifio will play the young Charlotte, who has to learn the royal ropes fast after finding herself betrothed to the King against her will. Michelle Fairley will play King George’s mother, Princess Augusta, while Corey Mylchreest takes on the character of a young King George. Queen Charlotte’s best friend and confidant, Lady Danbury’s younger version, will be brought to life by Arsema Thomas.

Thomas’s character is described as a guiding light for the Queen who helps her friend navigate her way into royalty and become the most powerful woman in the world. Rosheuvel, Adjoah Ando (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Bridgerton) will also reprise their respective roles. Netflix and Rhimes haven’t yet disclosed when the new series will premiere.

How to watch the spinoff?

Viewers will be able to catch up with the young Queen Charlotte and her unpredictable, charming husband, King George, on Netflix once the show premieres. While you wait, you can stream the first and second seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix.

Another season of Bridgerton is also in the works. The upcoming season will focus on Penelope and Colin’s friendship as it blossoms into a romance while Penelope tries to balance her double life. Since the third season began filming this summer, fans can expect new episodes next summer.

