5 Shows Like ‘The Old Man’ to Watch Next

Film buffs are buzzing over The Old Man, signaling that the new FX spy series is exceptional. Starring Jeff Bridges and based on the award-winning author Thomas Perry’s 2017 thriller novel of the same name, The Old Man will return to Hulu for a second season.

The Old Man tells the story of Dan Chase, an ex-CIA operative in hiding for the past 30 years. His enemies finally discover his hideout, forcing him on the run. With FBI agent Harold Harper (John Lithgow) also in hot pursuit, Chase must stay a step ahead to save himself.

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase in ‘The Old Man | Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Now that all episodes of season 1 of the action drama have dropped, here are five shows like The Old Man to watch while you wait for season 2.

‘Slow Horses’ (2022–present)

Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden in ‘Slow Horses’ on Apple TV+ | Apple Inc.

Slow Horses is about MI5 operatives sent to the “Slough House,” an outpost where deviant agents are sent as punishment. Led by Jackson Lamb (played by the legendary Gary Oldman), the British operatives embark on a mission that threatens the security of England. Filmed in various London locales, the show is based on the mystery writer Mick Herron’s novel of the same name.

Like The Old Man, Slow Horses centers on the spy genre and involves law enforcement versus lawbreakers. You can catch the show on Apple TV+ for more action.

‘Person of Interest’ (2011–2016)

This sci-fi drama is like The Old Man in that it revolves around ex-CIA agents who go missing and turn up years later to disrupt society. Person of Interest tells the story of John Reece, who teams up with Harold Finch, a software genius, to counter crimes before they happen using advanced technology.

Besides sharing themes centered on former CIA agents, Person of Interest and The Old Man follow characters with morally questionable behavior who act for the greater good. Catch the show on HBO Max and Prime Video.

‘Human Target’ (2010–2011)

Also the creation of The Old Man showrunner Jonathan E. Steinberg, Human Target follows Christopher Chance, an operative tasked with protecting a businesswoman whose life is in danger. The bodyguard must ensure the woman’s enemies don’t get to her but also avoid tipping them off about her movements.

The action-packed show mirrors The Old Man in that the main character, Chance (sounds a lot like “Chase,” doesn’t it?), is on the run from his former employer. Another parallel: Chance’s mysterious former employer is called “The Old Man.”

You can watch Human Target on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, and Vudu Movie.

‘The Americans’ (2013–2018)

The Americans follows KGB agents posing as married Americans Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys). Set during the Cold War, the show explores the conflict between the KGB and FBI by highlighting the perspectives of agents from both sides. Critics hailed the show, considered one of the best of its era.

Like The Old Man, The Americans is a spy series centered on conflicts between different factions of law enforcement agencies. The show is an FX original streaming on Hulu.

‘Bosch’ (2014–2021)

Bosch is a TV adaptation of author Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch book series. It revolves around Hieronymus Bosch, a homicide detective trying to solve the murder of a 13-year-old girl and other mysterious deaths while answering to federal charges for killing a serial murderer. The acclaimed TV show boasts a critics’ rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Like The Old Man, Bosch includes clear themes of detective work and protagonists with complex pasts. Watch it on Prime Video.

