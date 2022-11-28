Sia Thinks of Herself as Maddie Ziegler’s ‘Bonus Mum’ and Had T-Shirts Made

Though Sia and Maddie Ziegler haven’t collaborated since their film, Music, they’re still very involved in each other’s lives. In fact, the Aussie has been present for nearly half of the dancer’s life. A fan of Dance Moms, Sia found herself captivated by Ziegler’s solo performances on the show. This led her to reach out to Ziegler and her mom, Melissa Gisoni, to see if the dancer wanted to appear in her music video, Chandelier.

Maddie Ziegler and Sia have more than just a professional relationship

No one could have predicted just how massive of a hit Chandelier would be. Following the song’s success, Sia and Ziegler would continue to collaborate for a number of years. But what began as a working relationship quickly turned into a more personal one. Before long, Ziegler was sleeping over at the “Move Your Body” singer’s home and calling the artist her “best friend.” And in more recent years, the pair have likened themselves to family.

Sia feels like she is the dancer’s bonus mom

Sia has never made it a secret of how much she adores Ziegler. The songwriter has referred to meeting the West Side Story alum as the best day of her life. She also is very protective of the dancer. However, while speaking with The Project, Sia explained that she’s come to the conclusion that she just can’t protect Ziegler from everything.

“I realize that there are some things I can’t protect her from as much as I try,” Sia shared about Ziegler “I guess that’s like what any mum or bonus mum would say.” Continuing on, the “I’m In Here” singer shared that she was so thrilled that she’d stumbled upon the term bonus mom because that’s who she feels she is to Ziegler.

The ‘Chandelier’ singer got t-shirts made with ‘bonus mum’ on them

“I just discovered it,” Sia shared about the phrase. “It came in, and I was like, ‘That’s what I am, that’s who I am! I’m the bonus mum!’ And I haven’t been happier since. In fact, I’ve got about a thousand t-shirts that I had made that just say bonus mum, and it’s all I wear.”

Not only does Sia see herself as Ziegler’s bonus mum, but she’s also Ziegler’s godmother. The Fallout actor revealed this nugget of information while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ziegler also gave an anecdote about how Sia mothers her. She revealed that the dress she was wearing at the time was actually Sia’s bridal shower dress.

Ziegler also revealed that Sia thinks of her as a daughter

“I’m basically like her daughter,” Ziegler explained about Sia. “And so she’s always wanted to, like, dress up her daughter and just, like, put her in different, cool, clothes. And this [dress] fit like a glove, and she’s like, ‘This is epic.'” Clearly, the duo has an interesting relationship. Even if they don’t collaborate again, Sia seems to be very involved in Ziegler’s personal life.