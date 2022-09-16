Sidian Jones’ 1st Wife Corrects the Narrative He and Tosha Share on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’: ‘I Was in No Way Interested in Polygamy’

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife is complete, but Sidian and Tosha Jones’ drama has spilled over to social media.

On the TLC show, the couple claimed that Sidian’s first wife, Jennie Dschaak, initially accepted Tosha as a sister wife. However, in a recent message, Jennie suggested that isn’t true and she was never interested in polygamy.

In ‘Seeking Sister Wife,’ Sidian Jones claims his first wife was accepting of the polygamist lifestyle

Tosha and Sidian made their reality TV debut on Seeking Sister Wife Season 3. The couple revealed they first met at work, while Sidian was still married to Jennie, who also goes by Lavandalou.

Sidian noted that he heard about polygamy from a practicing friend. He realized the idea appealed to him. In the first episode of Season 3, Sidian explained:

“I had a friend who was in a polygamous relationship, and what drew me to the lifestyle was learning that polygamy is a lot more than sex. It is having more support in the house, more love to go around. You know, if somebody has any sort of problem, there’s not just one other adult in the house to help tackle it, there’s at least two others.”

Sidian also claimed that Jennie — with whom he has two kids — was “very accepting” of Tosha. He suggested she “really wanted to bring her into the family.”

As detailed by Sidian, everything was great when Tosha initially moved in. But he said that over time, Jennie had a change of heart and left.

“We were all getting along great,” he told producers. “We loved it, the kids loved it for about six months, and that’s when things fell apart. My first wife really started questioning whether polygamy was for her.”

Sidian’s first wife says she was never interested in polygamy

The way Sidian tells it on Seeking Sister Wife, Jennie was completely on-board with the idea of having a sister wife and letting Tosha move in. But as reported by Starcasm, Jennie addressed her situation in the comments of a YouTube video. She revealed that Sidian’s story was far from accurate.

“To clarify, I was in no way interested in polygamy, or even polyamory the 10 years Sidian and I were together,” she wrote. “Sidian very early on demanded a more or less one-sided open relationship once I had my eldest child at the start of the relationship. As the years went on, I was able to disengage and for the most part, ignore his constant need to sleep around.”

Jennie suggested Tosha and Sidian were having an affair at work. She noted that she met Tosha only once before she moved in.

Jennie also claimed that Sidian’s relationship with Tosha caused her distress and resulted in her shoplifting and getting arrested. She suggested that she’s coming forward now because Sidian moved her kids seven hours away.

“This story is long and horrible, but I’m not going to lie down and let the both of them villainize me anymore and rewrite the truth to glorify their evil behavior anymore,” she concluded. “It’s a very long story, but I won’t be silenced anymore.”

Tosha responded to Jennie’s comments, writing, “This is false information. It’s also not helpful to your custody case. Please consider the group therapy that’s been offered or go to mediation that was court ordered.”

Both of Sidian Jones’ wives have arrest records

Seeking Sister Wife‘s Sidian and Tosha Jones speak to their potential sister wife via Zoom | TLC via Youtube

Tosha and Jennie may not see eye-to-eye, but they do have a few things in common. According to Starcasm, neither of them officially married Sidian, and both of them have arrest records.

As reported by the outlet, Jennie and Tosha were both charged with theft on the same day in January 2016. However, the cases are unrelated, and the circumstances leading to the charges differ.

As Jennie stated, she was caught shoplifting. Tosha allegedly stole a laptop from a roommate. Both served probation and eventually had their charges dismissed.

RELATED: ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Update: Arielle Reunited With Sidian and Tosha in New Instagram Pic