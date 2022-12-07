The Significance of Kate Middleton’s Green Dress During US Visit 

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently visited the US, and the Princess of Wales’ striking green dress sent a message to fans. Here’s what a body language expert said about Kate’s outfit at the Earthshot Prize Awards and how it compared to her other fashion looks.

Kate Middleton wore a striking green dress during her recent visit to the US

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently visited the US for three days, and the Princess of Wales wore a green dress that turned heads. On Dec. 2, the royal couple ended their visit by attending the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

In keeping with the ceremony’s environment-friendly theme, guests were asked not to purchase new suits or dresses for the event. Kate wore a vibrant green gown by Solace London, which she rented from the UK rental platform HURR. She paired the look with an emerald and diamond choker that belonged to Princess Diana. Prince William dressed in a blue velvet blazer, which he has worn to past events.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed the royal couple’s behavior and gestures during their visit. He noted Kate’s bold color choice at the Earthshot Prize Awards.

“Whilst attending the Earthshot Prize, Kate opted for a green dress,” the expert said. “Green is a special color that signifies communication, openness and being a selfless person who likes to give.”

Kate Middleton also wore a purple suit on her recent US visit

Besides her bright green dress, Kate Middleton made another eye-catching fashion choice. On Nov. 30, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a purple suit. Prince Willam was at her side, also dressed in a suit.

The body language expert noticed Kate chose the color purple. “Kate also wore a purple suit on the trip – a color she traditionally wears when she wants to be the center of attention and stand out from the crowd,” Stanton said. “Purple is a significant color as it signifies communication and friendship.”

Stanton pointed out that Kate hasn’t always worn such confident looks. “However, Kate has not always dressed the same way she does now,” the expert explained. “During the couple’s trip in 2011, she often opted for floral nonconventional dresses. The style was not very well defined and it seemed to be a mixture of designers, which proves she was still finding her feet in terms of her fashion sense.”

The Princess of Wales often wears the color red to show her confidence

Kate Middleton’s green dress at the Earthshot Prize Awards was striking because of the vivid hue, but she frequently wears darker shades of green.

The Princess of Wales also often wears red, a color that conveys confidence and commands attention.

Color Psychologist Tash Bradley said that Kate’s outfits are intended to evoke specific feelings. “If a royal is wearing red they are commanding attention, straight away,” Bradley said (via Hello Magazine). “If I saw a royal in a red outfit, they’re wanting to stand out amongst the other royals.”

She continued, “The color red is the shortest wavelength to hit our eye so it’s the first color that we notice in the color spectrum. Red is a stimulating color, it affects the body and you physically are stimulated by the color red.”

Kate is selective about when she wears red, and she may wear the bright color more frequently around her children to give them confidence in public.

