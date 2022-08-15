Singer Khalid Robinson’s Net Worth

Khalid Robinson, who is known by his professional name Khalid, released his debut album American Teen in 2017. The album was a hit, and since then Khalid has been a popular name in today’s music scene. For those curious, here’s a look at Khalid’s net worth and his musical projects.

What is Khalid’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Khalid has a net worth of $10 million. Since his debut, Khalid had dominated music charts.

His first album American Teen reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In order for this to happen, an album must sell over 1 million units in the U.S.

Khalid has also had multiple popular singles. His song “Love Lies” with Normani reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 5 million units in the U.S., resulting in it being certified 5x platinum by the RIAA.

The singer has also received notable nominations at the Grammy Awards and won multiple awards at the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

How Khalid makes his music

In his career, Khalid has released multiple studio albums, a mixtape, an EP, and multiple collaboration singles.

In a 2019 interview with HYPEBEAST, the singer shared was his music-making process is like.

“I allow myself to realize that when it comes, it comes. I don’t think I’ll ever force creativity. What’s creative about forcing yourself to write about something? I feel like the best creativity comes out of the blue, like when I sit down and something brushes my ear and makes me feel a certain type of way,” said Khalid.

He continued, “It’ll make me want to write a song, and I feel like I’ll enjoy more and have fun with it than if I had a set objective, if I had to do something on this day at this time. That reminds me of homework (laughs). I’m a grown-ass man, I don’t need to do any more homework in life.”

Khalid thinks he could be considered ‘one of the laziest songwriters’

Despite his massive success and high net worth, Khalid told HYPEBEAST he might be “one of the laziest songwriters” compared to his peers.

“The moment that your job becomes homework, that’s the moment that you don’t really love it. So I only make music when I’m feeling it, if not, nothing will get created,” Khalid told the publication. “I feel like I’m one of the laziest songwriters because I’d rather spend time eating doughnuts and riding ATVs than writing songs, but when I’m writing a song it’s because it’s something I feel inside of me.”

Khalid is expected to release a new studio album called Everything Is Changing sometime in 2022.

