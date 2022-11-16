The Singer With the Most Most American Music Award Wins of All Time Also Has the Most Artist of the Year Awards

The 2022 American Music Awards are fast approaching, and some of the biggest names in music will be honored at the award show for their contributions to music over the past year. Music heavy-hitters like Drake and Harry Styles are represented among the show’s nominees, but there’s one artist in particular who can claim the AMAs crown.

Taylor Swift has the most AMA wins

Since she first debuted in the mid-2000s, Taylor Swift has made a habit of sweeping award shows every year she’s nominated. The American Music Awards are no different: in total, Swift has won 34 American Music Awards prior to the 2022 ceremony, making her the most-awarded artist in AMA history; she’s followed by Michael Jackson, who won 26 AMAs during his career.

Swift won her first American Music Award back in 2008 for Favorite Country Female Artist; that same year, she burst onto the scene with her sophomore album Fearless. Fearless won Favorite Country Album the following year, while Swift herself won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Country Female Artist, and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artists.

In total, Swift has won Favorite Country Female Artist five times, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist six times, Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist three times, Favorite Country Album three times, and Favorite Pop/Rock Album four times, as well as various other wins over the years for Favorite Music Video and Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift also has the most Artist of the Year AMA wins

In addition to her many wins across country and pop/rock categories, Swift has also taken home the coveted Artist of the Year six times, making her the artist with the most Artist of the Year AMA wins in history. She won her first Artist of the Year award in 2009 thanks to her album Fearless and most recently in 2020 after the release of her album Folklore. Swift is also the most nominated artist in the category with 9 nominations, and holds the honor of being the first artist ever to be nominated in the category for four years in a row and the only artist to win the award three years in a row.

She’s followed by Justin Bieber and One Direction, who each have won the Artist of the Year award twice in the past.

Bad Bunny leads Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Drake in AMA nominations this year

At the 2022 American Music Awards, Swift is tied with Beyoncé and Drake in nominations, with six nods each. But the three superstar artists all trail Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who boasts a whopping eight nominations this year, tying Michael Jackson’s record for nominations. If Bad Bunny sweeps every category he’s nominated in, he’ll tie a record shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, who each won a record eight AMAs in one night.

All of Swift’s nominations at the 2022 AMAs are tied to Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-release of her 2012 album Red that she dropped in November 2021. She released her tenth studio album Midnights in October 2022, but the project won’t get its due at the AMAs until 2023.

