‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Kim Jin-young Was on Another Dating Show

Single’s Inferno 2 shows a new cast trying to find their match and go to paradise. Kim Jin-young was the first new man to go to the inferno. But he has experience dating on reality TV.

Who is Kim Jin-young on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’?

Jin-young joined the cast in episode 3. He competed in a game of tug-o-war with Choi Jong-woo and Shin Dong-woo and easily beat them.

The motorcycle rider said he’s shy at first but has fun once you get to know him. He works out five times a week, which includes weight training and running. Jin-young says it takes him only three seconds to feel sparks with the right woman.

The ladies seemed very interested in the newcomer. But he showed the most interest in Choi Seo-eun and Shin Seul-ki.

In episode 5, he went to paradise with Seul-ki. He revealed he’s 28 years old and used to be in the UDT for four years before getting discharged. He has a warrior tattoo on his arm, which includes bullets. Now he’s a YouTuber and plans to make military content in the future.

He admitted to Seul-ki that he gets embarrassed when he expresses himself. Seul-ki said she’ll wait for him to open up. They later flirted and held hands in the pool together.

Kim Jin-young was on the dating show ‘Love & Joy’

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber went on a reality show for the possibility of finding love. He was on Love & Joy, where singles appear with their best friend of the opposite sex. The show questions if men and women could truly be friends without it leading to romance.

Jin-young showed up with his friend, Park Seoyoung, in 2021. The cast of men and women get to know each other, and in the end, they pick who they like. That might be the friend they showed up with or someone new.

Even then, some of the ladies claimed Jin-young was hard to read. Time will tell if he’ll open up more with the ladies at the inferno.

He also competed on ‘Bloody Game’

Since Jin-young used to be in the military, he continued to use some of his training for entertainment. He competed in the survival game, Bloody Game in 2021.

He reviewed an episode on his YouTube channel with other cast members. Fans could only hope he’ll do the same for Single’s Inferno 2. But his other videos are vlogs showing his day, camping trips, and more.

So it’s safe to say that Jin-young isn’t new to reality TV. He’s also not the only cast member to appear on other shows before Single’s Inferno 2. Fans are going to have to keep watching to see if, this time he’ll walk away with a lasting relationship. Either way, they’ll be able to follow him after the season is done on his YouTube channel.