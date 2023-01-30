‘Sister Wives’: 3 Brown Family Members Are Opting to Keep Their Lives Super Private

Since season 17 of Sister Wives ended on Jan. 8, the Brown family has been talking a lot. Three of Christine Brown’s kids have been happy to share their take on the Brown family drama on Patreon and social media. Several more of the family’s 18 children maintain public Instagram and Twitter accounts. Not all of the Browns are interested in the fame their family’s polygamist lifestyle has brought them. Three of the Brown kids have opted to stay out of the limelight almost entirely.

Logan Brown is the most private of the Brown siblings

Logan Brown is the eldest child of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown. In the early season of Sister Wives, TLC featured Logan a fair bit. Season 1 of Sister Wives highlighted just how much responsibility Logan took on as the family’s oldest child. That doesn’t mean he’s interested in maintaining a public persona, though.

Since he was last featured on Sister Wives, Logan has earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA. He landed a good job, married, and adopted a dog. He hasn’t personally shared any of those milestones with the public. Logan’s Instagram account is private. It doesn’t look like he will be changing that anytime soon.

Meri’s only child, keeps their private life carefully guarded

Leon Brown appeared on TikTok briefly last week but quickly privatized their account after a video they posted began to make the rounds on social media and Reddit. Leon appeared in early seasons of Sister Wives, and their coming out story was documented for the show.

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

They have since decided to remain relatively quiet. They last appeared on Sister Wives several years ago and are now carefully curating their public Instagram persona, sharing only limited information. While Leon keeps things private, rumors are swirling that they are pursuing a Ph.D. Their chosen area of study might dictate what they can and can not share publicly.

Christine Brown’s eldest daughter seems to be enjoying life out of the public eye

Aspyn Thompson appeared on Sister Wives for several seasons. Her wedding to Mitch Thompson was filmed for the reality TV series, too. Since her marriage, she’s opted for a more private life. Aspyn doesn’t currently post to any public social media accounts.

That doesn’t mean she’s completely off the grid, though. Aspyn’s husband, Mitch, does maintain a public Instagram account. He features Aspyn on it regularly. The couple appears to be enjoying married life together. They travel regularly and even purchased their first home in December 2022. Still, Aspyn doesn’t seem like someone who will be jumping into the drama; she is working as a store manager and seems to enjoy a bit of anonymity. Aspyn is one Brown Family member who probably won’t share the Sister Wives drama with the public.