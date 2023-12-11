For years, Kody Brown insisted that he had a functioning marriage with Robyn Brown. The Sister Wives star even suggested that Robyn’s “loyalty” made him less inclined to work on his relationships with his other wives. As his wives have left him in the dust, things don’t appear to be perfect in his last remaining union, either. There seem to be several clues that there might be trouble in Kody and Robyn Brown’s monogamous marriage, too.

Robyn Brown joked about a possible divorce

Robyn Brown doesn’t seem secure in her marriage to Kody Brown now that three of his four wives have left him. In season 18 of the series, Robyn made a joke that her marriage to Kody Brown could end at any moment. The mother of five made the joke while hashing out the details of Meri Brown leaving Arizona and the family splitting up their Coyote Pass property.

While some Sister Wives fans believe Robyn made the comment to ensure she would get an equal portion of Coyote Pass, there could be more to the story. If Robyn were secure in her marriage to Kody, she wouldn’t feel the need to maintain a separate stake in the property the family purchased in 2018. What belongs to Kody would, presumably, also belong to her since they are legally wed.

A changing family dynamic could cause struggles in their marriage

Robyn and Kody seemed secure in their marriage for many years. Kody even stated that he was happy with Robyn and that the strength of that relationship made it difficult for him to invest emotionally in his more troubled unions. What exactly is Robyn and Kody’s relationship built on, though? Did they bond through shared distaste for the other wives, or do they have something else in common?

Robyn Brown photographed during the season 18 tell-all of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody’s other marriages began to falter when the Brown family added Robyn and her children to the mix. The entire dynamic of the family shifted when they added a new wife. It’s reasonable to think that Kody and Robyn’s dynamic would change now that three wives have left the family behind. Kody admitted to struggling to find his footing with Robyn as he navigated his divorces. That could indicate there are bigger problems beneath the surface.

Robyn and Kody appeared to travel independently to the tell-all set

While most of Sister Wives is filmed inside the Brown family’s homes, they take to a set to film the infamous tell-all episodes. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that all five Brown family members appeared to travel for the filming of the tell-all episodes individually.

Kody and Robyn Brown in a confessional for TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

It makes sense that Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown would travel independently to the set. The three women live apart from each other. They are spread out across Arizona and Utah, so there would be no reason for them to travel together. Kody and Robyn, however, supposedly live in the same house. It would have made logistical sense for them to head to the set together, but they traveled independently. Some fans believe that how they behaved heading to the tell-all and during their interviews indicates that things have grown icy between the couple.

We likely won’t know if things have actually soured between the pair for some time. While season 18 is just wrapping up, footage from the season is over a year old at this point. Anything could have happened in the intervening year.