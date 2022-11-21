‘Sister Wives’: 3 Terrible Things Kody Brown Has Said to Christine Brown in Season 17

Kody Brown has not been graceful about his recent breakup. The father of 18 had four wives, but when one opted to leave him, he unraveled. In the wake of Christine Brown’s decision to leave her plural marriage, Kody has gotten desperate and progressively meaner as season 17 of Sister Wives progresses. We’ve collected the three worst things he’s said to Christine Brown this season.

Kody Brown suggested Christine’s next romantic partner would be after money

Christine is dating now, but that is a fairly new development. Kody Brown seemed certain that Christine was leaving him specifically to find a new romantic partner, even before she moved from Flagstaff to Salt Lake City.

In an attempt to deter her, Kody suggested that any man that Christine found would be after the family’s money. Kody’s suggestion that the only thing someone would be interested in was Christine’s money was truly horrific. The statement happened early on in the season, but Sister Wives fans still haven’t forgiven the Brown family patriarch.

Kody told Christine the state of Utah would take their child away

It’s hard to ascertain whether Kody says things to be manipulative or is completely ignorant about how the world works. Shortly after Christine decided to leave her marriage, Kody began pushing Christine to create a custody agreement for their one remaining minor child.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Christine didn’t seem particularly concerned, seeing as Kody had spent limited time with Truely Brown or any of the other five children they share in recent years. To get his point across, Kody appeared to try scare tactics to control Christine. In one disturbing exchange, Kody claimed the state would remove Truely from Christine’s care if they didn’t have a legal custody agreement in place.

Christine and Kody Brown were never legally married. They clearly never had a legal contract before, so why now? Sister Wives fans think Kody was trying to use their youngest child to scare Christine, and that’s just awful.

Kody claimed to have made “sacrifices” to love Christine Brown

When Christine Brown was having absolutely none of Kody’s nonsense, he took to lashing out at her instead. In a final stand, shortly before she packed her bags and moved to Utah, Kody and the four wives had a meeting. During the meet-up, Kody appeared interested in getting his other wives to criticize Christine. At one point, Kody told Robyn that he was angry at Christine because Christine had treated her like dirt.

Without a response, Kody doubled down. He then insisted that Christine never wanted a relationship with any of her sister wives and that he had made “sacrifices” to “love” her. Christine has spent the last two seasons struggling because she felt unloved in her marriage. Kody’s statements were clearly an attempt to wound Christine further.