‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times Kody Brown Has Humiliated Christine Brown During Their Marriage

In a preview for Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown reveals one of the most “humiliating experiences” she’s had while married to Kody Brown. This wouldn’t be the first time that Kody has humiliated her. Here are the other times he’s publicly hurt and disrespected her.

Kody wrote about how ‘repulsed’ he was by Christine eating nachos in the family’s memoir

As Sister Wives fans know, there were multiple occasions when Kody insulted Christine publicly. The infamous nacho incident is the most notable. In the family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody admitted feeling repulsed by watching his soon-to-be-bride eat nachos while on a road trip. He wrote:



“When we set out on our road trip, I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby. Back then, I was young and superficial enough to care about physical appearances. After we’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station. I’d been drinking soda pop to stay awake, and my stomach felt sour and upset. Just thinking about food made me queasy. Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen. The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn’t watch her eat them. She must have been starving because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere. Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship. It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her — in fact, I liked her very much — but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little — well, a lot.” Kody Brown,

In the next chapter, Christine addressed what Kody had written about her.

“Of course, I had no idea that I’d grossed Kody out with my nachos. I was an overweight kid who liked junk food a little too much. And of all the junk food in the world, chili cheese nachos were my favorite. Christine Brown

Kody tells the tell-all host he’s not attracted to Christine

In a tell-all episode, the host discussed the infamous nacho incident with the brown family. She says, “Christine may have been the wife to save the bacon, but watching her eat a plate of nachos nearly doused Kody’s growing affection for her.”

Christine laughed off the hurt and told the host, “I know! It was so silly. How could that cool down any relationship? Please. Me wolfing down nachos. Come on.”

After reading the excerpt from the book where Kody called Christine “chubby,” the host asked him if “size matters” to him. He said, “I will be honest, I was not attracted to Christine in any kind of physical sense.”

Christine had pain in her eyes as Kody explained, “I look back in retrospect, and I wonder, ‘Was that fair?’ But I can’t even look there because we have children together, we have a life together, we have a relationship, and we found our sweet spot.”

The host asked Kody to clarify, “So you were not physically attracted to Christine?” He said, “That’s an understatement.”

The host asked, “Were you grossed out by her?” Kody replied, “I won’t say that, but the nachos grossed me out enough to make me go, ‘OK, I’m waiting to marry her.'” Christine said to hear that from him “hurts.” She concludes, “It’s horrible.”

Finding out how repulsed Kody was of her before their marriage was one of the most devastating things to happen to Christine in her marriage. Still, it was just another example of how little Kody respected her as his wife.

Kody shrugs at the idea of being intimate with Christine

At the end of Sister Wives Season 16, Christine decided that her marriage to Kody was over. For years they lacked any form of intimacy in their marriage, both physical and emotional. In the clip for the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17, Christine and Kody have a conversation about the state of their marriage.

Christine tells Kody, “I asked you that night if the intimate part of our marriage is over, and you said it’s over.” Kody tells her, “No, I just shrugged my shoulders. I didn’t tell you it was over.” Check out the full clip below (via Instagram):

Christine explains why it was so hurtful for her to experience her husband of over 26 years shrug off the idea of a functioning marriage.

She tearfully tells the cameras, “He didn’t just shrug his shoulders. Can you imagine? It was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life. I don’t want to be married to a guy who just shrugs his shoulders when I’m asking him if we’re going to have an intimate marriage.” She mimics Kody,” ‘I don’t know. I guess it depends entirely on you.’ Well, bull-s*** that.”

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine commits to leaving her marriage with Kody. Here’s hoping she will find a man who actually deserves her and doesn’t publicly humiliate her.

