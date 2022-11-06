‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times ‘Favorite Wife’ Robyn Brown Received Special Treatment From Kody

For many Sister Wives seasons, fans have called out Kody Brown for preferential treatment of his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. While Kody continuously denies giving Robyn special treatment, here are three examples of Kody treating her differently than the rest of the wives.

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody broke the rules and kissed Robyn multiple times before marriage

When Kody was courting Robyn in 2010, he was already married to Meri, Janelle, and Christine, and combined, had 12 children with one on the way. When Sister Wives started filming the first season, fans already began to see Kody treat Robyn differently than he had his other wives.

As written in the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody promised he wouldn’t kiss Meri until their engagement, as per the new standards of his new faith. Janelle said her courtship with Kody was “chaste” and that they only shared one innocent kiss after they got engaged. “When a man is married, it’s extremely inappropriate to have any physical intimacy during courtship,” Janelle wrote in the memoir.

“When Christine and I got engaged, she told me she wouldn’t kiss me until we were at the altar,” Kody wrote in the memoir. However, with Robyn, they kissed after their engagement. “I took Robyn’s face in my hands and kissed her. Robyn leaped out of the car and began to dance around. She was so happy and joyful. I got out of the car, and she jumped into my arms,” he wrote.

As Sister Wives fans know, one kiss at the engagement is allowed. However, it wasn’t the first time Kody and Robyn kissed during their engagement. Sister Wives viewers were taken aback when Kody was seen kissing Robyn while Christine was in labor with his thirteenth child, Truely.

Robyn had an expensive wedding

In the family’s memoir, Meri, Janelle, and Christine described their weddings to Kody as humble. When adding his third wife, Kody didn’t even have time to plan the wedding and had difficulty taking time off work to attend it. He even admitted to being ill-prepared and distant. In contrast to Christine’s wedding, Kody involved himself heavily in the planning.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“Even though we had no money to get married, Kody dreamed of a big, fancy wedding. It’s his view that since polygamists marry so often, they don’t value the marriage ceremony and the reception as they should. They don’t do enough to make the day special. For the most part, polygamous weddings are humble. Kody swore that when he and I married, it was going to be a big deal.” Robyn Brown

Despite Kody wanting a huge wedding, Robyn said she didn’t want to make herself “the center of attention” and instead make it about the family. While it’s a nice sentiment, the contrast between Christine’s small cheap wedding and Robyn’s extravagant wedding was staggering. On Sister Wives, Kody even blurted out that he helped Robyn pick out her dress for her, which upset her sister wives and audiences everywhere.

Robyn and Kody had an 11-day-long honeymoon

As depicted in the Sister Wives memoir, Kody never planned a honeymoon for his wives before Robyn. “Our honeymoon was a typical Kody Brown–style trip — everything was spontaneous and unplanned,” Meri said of her and Kody’s honeymoon in Wyoming, where they spent no more than a few days. “We had no plan. We just drove and drove, staying wherever we felt like stopping,” Kody said of his honeymoon with his second wife, Janelle.

And by the time he married Christine, he stopped trying to plan honeymoons at all. “I was even more devastated when I learned that he hadn’t planned a honeymoon. I was hoping we’d finally have a romantic getaway, something special that told me how thrilled he was to have me in his family,” Christine wrote in the memoir. Her honeymoon was nothing more than “a drive through the sticks of Montana” from Utah.

However, for Robyn, Kody pulled out all the stops. After, they went on a honeymoon to San Diego, California, for 11 days. As documented in Sister Wives Season 1, the newlyweds surfed in the ocean, went on a safari, and did other fun touristy activities together.

Of course, since the other wives didn’t get the elaborate honeymoon that Robyn did, this understandably caused friction within the family. Christine was at home dealing with postpartum depression and caring for her infant daughter, Truely, while Kody was off with his new bride in San Diego.

Robyn faced a lot of criticism for receiving special treatment from Kody. However, Kody favoring Robyn has only gotten more evident in the past couple of years, with it being one of the main reasons Christine left Kody and the family.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

