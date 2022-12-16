‘Sister Wives’: 3 Ways Robyn Brown’s Life Is Identical to Her Mother’s Life

Sister Wives star Christine Brown had many similarities with her mother’s life, especially leaving the faith and her husband after over 25 years of marriage. In many ways, In many ways, Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, also takes after her mother, Alice Sullivan. Here are three ways that Robyn’s life mirrors her mother’s life.

Robyn Brown and Dayton Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 6 | TLC

Robyn and her mother both divorced from monogamous marriages

In Sister Wives Season 1, Robyn reveals that she was married in 1999 to a man named, David Jessop, in a monogamous marriage. She had three children from that marriage; The two got divorced in 2007 before meeting Kody just months later.

Robyn’s mother, Alice, had a very similar experience. She was also married in a monogamous marriage where she had children before divorcing and getting remarried into a plural marriage.

Robyn remarried into plural marriages where they had a ‘honeymoon experience’

Robyn’s mom married Paul Howards Sullivan as a second wife. In the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Robyn recalls her mother and stepfather had a “honeymoon experience that lasted years and years.” In the memoir, Robyn said she aimed to emulate that kind of relationship with Kody.

As Sister Wives fans know, Robyn was the only one of Kody’s wives to have a real honeymoon besides Meri’s modest one. Robyn and Kody spent their 11-day long honeymoon doing everything from surfing to ziplining in San Diego, California.

Robyn and her mother both cut their children’s biological dads out of their lives

According to Robyn, her father was replaced by her stepfather, by whom she was raised. And just like her mother, she cut her children’s father, David Jessop, out of her children, Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora lives. When Robyn met Kody, he immediately stepped into the role of father and later legally adopted them.

Robyn changed her three children’s last names from Jessop to Brown and even replaced photos of David with Kody. Robyn’s mother, Alice had also changed her children’s last names to match her second husband’s last name, Sullivan, which is why it is Robyn’s maiden name.

Are the similarities between Robyn and her mother’s lives merely coincidental or did her mother’s experiences subconsciously shape her ideas of marriage and parenting.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.