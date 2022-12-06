‘Sister Wives’: 4 Times Robyn Wasn’t Loving and Kind to Her Sister Wives in Season 1

On the December 4 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown tells his second wife, Janelle Brown, that she wasn’t welcoming to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. He said about Robyn coming into the family, treating them all “very kindly,” and that she didn’t receive the same kind of treatment. Kody and Robyn have been complaining about this for a while. It was one of the reasons Kody claimed made him fall out of love with his third wife, Christine Brown.

However, after rewatching Sister Wives Season 1, the truth was far different than what Kody and Robyn remember. Here are four ways Robyn didn’t show kindness to her sister wives when she came into the family. These instances show how Robyn has demanded more than she gave.

Robyn demanded equal time with Kody before marriage

At the beginning of Sister Wives Season 1, Kody spent every weekend traveling to and from Robyn’s house during their courtship. The drive was four hours away, which took his much-needed attention away from his three wives and 12 children.

After Robyn and Kody got engaged, she moved to Utah to be closer to the family. Even then, Robyn demanded that she be in the “rotation” with the wives, despite not being a wife yet.

Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, said it wasn’t fair for Robyn to be in the rotation as the other wives and children needed that time with him before the wedding. Robyn argued with Meri in the couch interview, saying it was “necessary” for her and her kids — Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora — to be in Kody’s rotation. It doesn’t seem very kind for Robyn to demand Kody’s time when Christine had just given birth to her daughter, Truely, and needed support.

Robyn kissed Kody multiple times before marriage

The Brown family adhered to chastity and “purity” before marriage, as it’s an integral part of the fundamentalist Mormon sect they followed. So it was a massive shock in Sister Wives Season 1 when Kody and Robyn admitted to sealing their engagement with a kiss.

Christine expressed the hurt and betrayal she felt by Kody and Robyn kissing before their wedding. She believed it was not correct to kiss a married man. Even after the wives expressed discomfort about the kiss, Robyn and Kody continued to kiss. They even got caught trying to have a sneaky off-camera kiss as Christine was in labor with Truely. That behavior doesn’t seem respectful, loving, or kind of Robyn.

Robyn betrayed her sister wives by bringing Kody wedding dress shopping

In Sister Wives Season 1, Robyn took her future sister wives out for a special day for wedding dress shopping in preparation for her wedding. Robyn ensured they knew that this day was important for bonding with her sister wives.

So it was one of the biggest shocks of Sister Wives Season 1 when Kody admitted that he later snuck off with Robyn and helped her pick out her wedding dress. The wives were devastated.

Christine was so upset by the news that she had walked out of the interview. Not only was Robyn the only bride to get an expensive wedding dress, but she was the only one to have Kody interested in anything to do with wedding planning. Robyn completely broke the trust of her sister wives at this moment and made it, so all of her “kind” gestures moving forward felt dishonest.

Robyn ‘needed’ an 11-day honeymoon

Robyn said she “needed” to have an 11-day honeymoon with Kody to San Deigo, California. And in doing this, his other wives felt completely alone. Janelle struggled emotionally; Christine had just given birth to Truely, and Meri worried about her marriage.

While the wives struggled at home with their 13 children, Kody was off having a blast with his new wife. He and Robyn took surfing lessons, went on a private safari tour, and even went zip lining. She told Christine that she “needed” the 11-day honeymoon with Kody.

The other wives never had any destination honeymoon like Robyn. Janelle and Meri had impromptu road trips for a few days before returning to their lives. Meanwhile, Christine didn’t even get a honeymoon.

These are just a few ways that prove Robyn’s behavior wasn’t all kind and loving. If anything, Robyn came into the family demanding a lot and caring only about herself and her children’s needs. Fast forward to Sister Wives Season 17, and Kody has completely flipped the script, saying Robyn was perfect and sweet to them. Thankfully, there is video proof to show the truth.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

