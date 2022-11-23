‘Sister Wives’: 5 of Robyn Brown’s Most Cringe-Worthy Pinterest Quotes She Saved ‘For Kody’

Beyond Sister Wives, Robyn Brown hides her personal life with Kody Brown. While she doesn’t post on her social media often and doesn’t even allow film crews to come into her home, she does has an active public Pinterest.

Let’s take a deep dive into Robyn’s Pinterest account, specifically the board titled “For Kody.” There are a lot of cheesy quotes, but here are the five most cringe inducing pins she saved for her husband, Kody.

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TL

5. “Any home can be a castle when the king and queen are in love.”

Coming in fifth place is a pin where Robyn refers to herself as a queen and Kody as a king. This seems strange for a couple practicing polygamy to call themselves such titles especially since all of Kody’s other marriages are either over or hanging on by a thread. Also, Robyn is the only wife legally married to Kody.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

It’s also tasteless for her to refer to her home as a castle considering that it’s true, at least in comparison to her sister wives. Robyn has a $900,000 home that she owns with her “king” Kody, and he spends all of his time with her there. Meanwhile, Janelle has a fifth-wheel trailer and no assets.

4. ‘If a Capricorn gives you their time, you obviously mean something to them as they don’t waste their time on people they see as useless.’

Kody’s astrological sign is a Capricorn. Robyn saved a quote about how Capricorns don’t spend their time on “useless” people. This quote is cringe inducing for so many reasons. There’s no telling why Robyn felt the need to save this quote for Kody, espcially considering that one of the biggest issues in Kody’s other marriage was the equal division of Kody’s time between wives.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

As Sister Wives fans know, Robyn received special treatment since the beginning and now she has Kody to herself almost exclusively. This quote is essentially saying that Kody wouldn’t waste his time on “useless” people. Does Robyn see the other wives as “useless”?

3. ‘Sometimes, the love of your life comes after the mistake of your life.’

This one is pretty straight forward. In June 1999, 21-year-old Robyn married her first husband, David Jessop. During their 8-year-long marriage, they had three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. After Robyn divorced David, she spent a few years alone as a single mom before she met Kody.

Kody and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/YouTube

This quote seems a bit strange to call the first marriage, the one that gave her three children, one of the biggest mistakes of her life. As Sister Wives fans know, after Kody adopted the three children, she removed all signs of David from her chidlren’s life.

2. ‘A real alpha will do whatever it takes to achieve his goals, even if it means standing alone.’

This quote is cringeworthy on so many levels. Since Robyn saved this pin for Kody, it clearly shows that she’s the one who has been calling him an alpha. In a recent Cameo, Kody referred to himself as an alpha male for the first time and fans were shocked.

Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

It’s ironic that Robyn would be encouraging Kody to remove all of the other distractions, (i.e. the other wives), in order to focus on his goal (i.e. her and her five kids).

Is this her way of telling Kody that alpha males demand respect and give up on the mothers of his children, simply because they no longer align with his goals? Yikes, Robyn.

1. ‘I like men with massive, throbbing vocabularies.’

This saved quote from Robyn to Kody takes the cake for cringiest quote just simply how embarrassing it. Sure, Kody has a big vocabulary, but I’m not sure if this is about words. Cringe.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

