‘Sister Wives’: 5 Reasons Why Janelle Brown Is the Best Sister Wife

For many Sister Wives seasons, Janelle Brown has been criticized for being distant, aloof, or rude. But in the recent Sister Wives seasons, Janelle has become a fan favorite. Here are the top five reasons Sister Wives fans love Janelle and why we think she’s always been the best sister wife.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

#5. Janelle is a mama bear

When Kody demanded Janelle evict their sons, Gabriel and Garrison Brown, from their house because they didn’t abide by his strict coronavirus rules, Janelle became a mama bear. One of the many reasons to love Janelle is because she will always choose her six kids over her husband, every time.

One of the many issues right before Janelle separated from Kody was when she was labeled “disloyal” for choosing her kids over her husband. Despite this, Janelle continues to do what’s right for her kids and has left Kody behind.

#4. Janelle is a hippy chick

Another reason why many Sister Wives fans love Janelle is for her free-spirit, hippy-chick vibe. Her dream is to grow the family’s food in a greenhouse. And even more ambitious than that, Janelle has plans to make a farm-to-table restaurant using produce from her garden.

Aside from gardening, Janelle also loves going camping. In the family’s 2012 memoir Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Janelle talked about her longtime love of Native American culture. She revealed that before she married Kody, she went to spend the entire winter in a yurt on her mother and stepfather’s land in Wyoming. Unfortunately, she didn’t manage to last the winter in her yurt.

To this day, Janelle loves camping. She recently bought a fifth-wheel trailer to stay on the family’s land on Coyote Pass. She managed to stay a few months until it got too cold in the winter.

#3. Janelle is a girl boss

In most of the earlier Sister Wives Seasons, Janelle was the working wife in charge of finances. She has always been a career-oriented working mom and was often the primary breadwinner for the entire family.

Even more impressive than that, Janelle is the only wife with a college education. Janelle received her Bachelor’s in Accounting while working full-time as a mother of five children. She’s used her new degree to gain higher-paying positions that helped keep the family afloat all those years. Way to go, Janelle!

#2. Janelle is a no-nonsense Queen

During the chaos of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody called Janelle “the Teflon Queen,” accusing her of avoiding blame. She tried to play nice, but the gloves came off when her children got in the crosshairs of her fights with Kody.

Janelle has been outspoken about being against the patriarchal dynamic Kody is enforcing on the family. There were so many mic-drop moments Janelle had in Sister Wives Season 17 where Janelle stood up for herself and earned the title of no-nonsense queen.

#1. Janelle works out to Eminem and German industrial rock

In Sister Wives Season 16, Janelle shocked everyone when she revealed what type of music she listens to get her through a workout. The mother of six said her go-to mixes are Eminem or German industrial rock.

Janelle Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

On top of this, Janelle had admitted that she went to many rock concerts while living in Las Vegas, Nevada. Knowing Janelle is a rocker who likes rap and industrial rock definitely makes her the best Sister Wives star.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.