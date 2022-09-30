‘Sister Wives’: A Complete Timeline of Robyn Brown’s Nannies and Babysitters

It appears that the Sister Wives star, Robyn Brown, has always had help with childcare, whether it is a live-in nanny or a babysitter. Let’s look back at all the people who have cared for her children over the years.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

13-year-old Mykelti was Robyn’s live-in nanny

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown’s daughter, Mykelti Padron, revealed why she has such a “special bond” with Robyn. “I adore Mykleti. She came to live with me before I married Kody. And so we have a really close bond,” Robyn revealed.

Robyn Brown, Mykelti Padron, Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In 2010, Robyn moved Myktelti in to help her as a live-in nanny as she was still courting Kody. Mykelti explained, “I moved in with Robyn when my dad and Robyn were first courting. Because she needed some help with the kids for school, around the house.”

If Kody and Robyn began courting in 2010, Mykelti would have been around 13 or 14 years old. Robyn’s children (from her previous marriage) were still young enough to need a nanny. Dayton Brown would have been 10 years old. Aurora Brown would have been around 8 years old, and Breanna, who was around 5 years old at the time.

“So I lived with her for a few months. And that’s why I’m still so close to Robyn and her kids. It’s because of just the special time that just us had together,” Mykelti reveals.

As Sister Wives fans know, Kody had to drive over 5 hours to see Robyn. Since Mykelit was still in school, perhaps she spent the summer with Robyn helping her with her children.

Robyn’s younger sister was a babysitter

In Sister Wives Season 5, the Brown family was building their custom homes in the Las Vegas cul-de-sac. During this time, Robyn had hired her younger sister, Taralyce Sullivan, as a babysitter to watch her three children.

Dayton, Breanna, Robyn, Kody, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn hired her younger sister to come help with her kids before the birth of Solomon or Ariella. This means that Taralyce was helping fill in the childcare gaps in 2011, which happened to be the first year she and Kody were married.

Robyn’s ‘step-niece’ Mindy Jessop was a live-in nanny

In Sister Wives Season 8, episode 4, the Brown family has settled into their new homes in the cul-de-sac in Las Vegas. Robyn revealed she’d hired her “step-niece,” Mindy Jessop, as a nanny for her five children. It hurt Christine’s feelings to find out that Robyn had hired a nanny instead of asking her for help.

Mindy Jessop, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn said that since all her sister wives were working, it made the most sense to hire her niece. “Mindy is our niece. She has a teaching degree. She’s trying to substitute teach. And get a job here in las vegas. I’ve had to bring in Mindy because she helps take care of kids while we work,” Robyn said.

In 2016, Mindy lived with Robyn as her nanny for the youngest two children, Solomon and Ariella. It appears now Mindy, who would now be 38 years old, is now married. Mindy spoke of her relationship with Robyn, “She is my mom’s sister, from a different mother.”

Kody and Robyn hire a nanny to help in Flagstaff during the pandemic

During Sister Wives Season 16, Kody revealed that Robyn hired a nanny during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In 2020, Dayton is now 21 years old, Aurora is 18 years old, Breanna is 16 years old, Solomon is 10 years old, and Ariella is 5 years old.

David, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“Robyn and I have an employee. We call her a nanny. She comes over, she helps with caring for the kids, and she helps with schooling the kids,” Kody explained. However, the family never disclosed the identity of the nanny.

While Robyn and Kody were confident that their nanny had followed their strict coronavirus protocols, the nanny ended up spreading the virus to the family. This caused major tension within the family, as Christine didn’t understand why the nanny was allowed in and out of Robyn’s home, but her children weren’t. This led to Christine asking the now-infamous question, “What does the nanny do?”

It’s no secret that Robyn has utilized the help of nannies and babysitters in the past. While there may be more, these are the ones that have been acknowledged on Sister Wives throughout the seasons.

