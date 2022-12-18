‘Sister Wives’: According to Religious Dogma, Christine Brown Is Stil Very Much Married to Kody Brown, No Divorce Until She Has a New Man

Sister Wives premiered in 2010. A lot has changed for the Browns since the show’s premiere. In the show’s early seasons, the Browns presented themselves as religious, but as time passed and the family moved, first to Las Vegas and then to Flagstaff, Arizona, that seemed to change. At least for some members of the family. Some Browns still subscribe to some religious rules, though. Robyn Brown, Kody Brown’s fourth wife, openly discussed what it would take for Christine Brown to be considered divorced by their church. Janelle Brown explained what the “religious dogma” dictates, too.

Christine Brown considers herself divorced from Kody Brown

Christine Brown announced her separation from Kody Brown in November 2021. The announcement came just days before season 16 of Sister Wives premiered. The entire season focused on the leadup to Christine’s decision to kick Kody out of her bedroom, with the season finale revealing that Christine didn’t want to be with Kody Brown any longer. When the family sat down for the tell-all episode, Christine revealed that she considered herself divorced. She had long since moved away.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

The divorce news wasn’t a shock to Sister Wives fans. The word, however, feels a bit ambiguous when you realize Kody and Christine, while spiritually wed, were never legally married. The end of their spiritual marriage isn’t just like a breakup, though. There are steps that a couple has to take if they want the church to recognize a divorce. Christine Brown never bothered with those steps because she no longer considers herself religious. Still, Robyn Brown is hanging onto those steps.

Robyn Brown says Christine Brown isn’t divorced until she has sex with another man

During the season 17 Sister Wives tell-all episode, Robyn Brown appeared reluctant to acknowledge Christine Brown’s divorce from Kody Brown. Robyn eventually revealed that Christine is not considered divorced, by church standards, until she has a sexual relationship with another man.

Robyn and Kody Brown | YouTube/TLC

Whether or not that is an actual rule or a personal interpretation of church scripture is hard to ascertain; it certainly is an interesting statement, regardless. After all, Robyn Brown came into the Brown family after divorcing her first husband, David Jessop. She specifically used the term “divorced,” so did the rule also apply to Robyn or is she using the alleged rule to maintain some control over Christine? Fans can’t help but wonder.

Janelle Brown doesn’t think that ‘religious dogma’ applies in Christine Brown’s divorce

Janelle Brown was asked about the religious rules behind divorce, too. Kody’s second wife confirmed that Robyn’s assessment of church rules was correct. A woman is not considered to have ended their spiritual union with a man until they’ve had a sexual relationship with another man, according to “religious dogma.” Janelle went on to say that it hardly seems to apply in the case of Christine Brown’s divorce. She posits that since Christine no longer belongs to the church or believes in the religion, it hardly matters.

Janelle Brown | TLC

Janelle’s explanation seems logical, and Sister Wives fans agree that the rule only applies to people who still believe in the religious principles that brought them to polygamy in the first place. Curiously, Janelle has opted not to utter the word “divorce” in her case, though. Janelle, who will later reveal her separation from Kody Brown, appears to be careful not to use the word “divorce” when discussing her own break from Kody Brown. At least, it doesn’t seem that way right now.

Janelle and Kody shock everyone on the #SisterWives tell-all, kicking off tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/nyrvLjZV4Z — TLC Network (@TLC) December 18, 2022

Sister Wives fans will need to wait a bit longer to learn more about Janelle and Kody’s romantic fate. Episode 1 of the tell-all premieres on TLC on Dec. 18 at 10 pm. The second part of the season 17 tell-all episode will air on Jan. 1. Finally, a third installment is expected to follow on Jan. 8 to wrap up the season. TLC has yet to reveal whether season 18 is in the cards, but according to a recent Instagram story, Christine Brown has been filming at her house in Utah for an upcoming season.