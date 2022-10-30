‘Sister Wives’: All of the Brown Kids Who Have Come Out as LGBTQ

In 2010, Sister Wives premiered on TLC, bringing viewers up close and personal with Kody Brown and his four wives. While one of those marriages recently ended in divorce after nearly three decades, the series marches on.

At this point, though, fans may be more interested in what happens off the cameras. Many of the children who have now grown and flown from the Brown’s nest remain in the spotlight. In particular, a few Brown kids have publicly come out as being a part of the LGBTQ community.

This is especially interesting given their rather strict conservative upbringing as members of a fundamentalist Mormon sect. So, which Brown kids are challenging their parents’ views and bucking tradition to be themselves?

Kody Brown has fought for marriage equality … for polyamorous marriages

Sister Wives star Kody Brown joined in on a protest against a bigamy law in Utah: https://t.co/jOqEwqX6Sq pic.twitter.com/3aqpPtGz2B — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 11, 2017

On one hand, Kody Brown has been a staunch defender of marriage rights regarding polygamy. As CNN reports, Brown and his four wives were at the center of a legal spectacle when they sued the state of Utah. The family claimed their anti-bigamy laws were unconstitutional and violated their rights.

While the case saw an early win, it was later overturned on appeal with the explanation that the local municipality had a policy of not enforcing the law unless there were additional crimes, such as abuse. So there was no standing to bring the case.

Later, though, the law was changed as a response to the suit in an attempt to avoid future litigation. Where it had previously defined bigamy as cohabitation or “spiritual” marriage to multiple partners, it now only addresses legal unions.

What has Kody Brown said about LGBTQ rights?

As someone who worked to champion their own marriage rights, the Browns’ reaction to their daughter Mariah coming out was interesting to observe, according to many viewers. It took some time to get there.

Mariah’s mother Meri Brown now admits she handled it wrong at first. But Kody does see parallels between his fight for marriage freedom and the LGBTQ battle for marriage equality:

“That kind of treatment, where they’re like, ‘Well, I love you, but I sure think your lifestyle and your religion are dumb,’ because we dealt with that, that may very well have been something that helped me personally develop a high level of acceptance of people who are gay. I know what it’s like to be picked on.”

In light of that acceptance, Kody has seen more of his children come out. In December 2021, Mariah’s fiancee Audrey Kriss took to Instagram to announce that they are transgender.

More recently, Mariah took to Instagram to announce their transition to the name Leon (or Leo) and their identity as non-binary. They explained that they are “genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

Gwendlyn Brown has come out as bisexual

Another of Kody’s children, with ex-wife Christine Brown, has come out as LGBTQ. Gwendlyn Brown announced she is a “raging bisexual.”

An Instagram post from earlier this year features Gwendlyn with her girlfriend and received lots of support from fans. Just a few weeks ago, the couple once again shared Instagram photos documenting their love in celebration of six months together. So it seems they are still going strong!

Gwendlyn Brown, daughter of Christine Brown | Entertainment Tonight via Youtube

When Sister Wives aired over 10 years ago, it was groundbreaking because of the Brown family breaking the status quo around love and marriage.

Now, more than a decade later, the conversation around all kinds of love has shifted. Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn, and their children have become a representation of many different ways of living and loving.

