‘Sister Wives’: All Robyn’s Kids Still Live at Home — How Old Are They in 2022?

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is the fourth wife of Kody Brown, and together, they have five children. Where are all of their children in 2022? Here’s everything we know about the lives of older children who aren’t featured on the show often.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

How old are Robyn’s kids in 2022?

Robyn’s older children, Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora, are from her marriage to her first husband, David Jessop. After marrying Kody, he adopted the three children as his own. Then the married couple had two children of their own, Solomon and Ariella.

As seen in Sister Wives Season 17, Ariella just started school for the first time when the season was filmed in August 2021. In 2022, she’s now six years old and in first grade. Solomon is now 11 years old and is now in sixth grade.

As for the older children, Breanna was starting her senior year in high school. In 2022, she will be 18 years old and has graduated. However, it’s unclear whether she’s moved on to college. Aurora is currently 20 years old and was living at home with her parents. The last fans saw of her was in Sister Wives Season 17. However, Dayton hasn’t been featured on Sister Wives this past season at all. He is now 22-year-old and allegedly in college currently and lives with his parents as well.

Gwendlyn confirms all of Robyn’s kids still live at home

Christine and Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, recently started her Patreon account, where she answers Sister Wives fans’ burning questions. One fan asked about Dayton since he wasn’t featured on Sister Wives Season 17. Gwendlyn revealed (via Reddit), “Dayton is still here living with Robyn, don’t worry lol.”

Robyn Brown, Aurora Brown, and Breanna Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Gwendlyn revealed more information about what Dayton has been up to in 2022. She said, “He’s a bit of a hermit just [because] he has so many degrees that he’s studying for which might be why people haven’t seen or heard from him online.”

According to Dayton’s LinkedIn, he’s pursuing a triple major in marketing, information systems management, and management. He also has additional certificates in business analytics and business leadership.

Fans call Kody out for having double standards for Robyn’s kids

Back in Sister Wives Season 16, Kody outraged both fans and his wife, Janelle Brown, when he demanded that his sons move out of their mother’s house. He said they’re “men” and must leave the nest since they won’t abide by his overly strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules.

In one episode from Sister Wives Season 16, Kody demanded that Janelle kick out their sons during the height of the pandemic. Janelle says she doesn’t want to kick out her sons because they’re using this time to save money and go to college. Kody interrupted her and said, “They’re adults. Bye-bye.”

Many Sister Wives couldn’t believe that Kody would demand his 18-year-old son Gabriel and his 22-year-old son Garrison to move out while he has allowed his other children at Robyn’s house to stay as long as they like. It’s just another indication that Kody has his favorites, something Christine and Janelle, and their children have spoken out about recently.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

