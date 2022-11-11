‘Sister Wives’: All of the Times Christine Tried To Build a Closer Relationship With Robyn

When Christine Brown revealed she was leaving in one week on Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown was angry with her leaving and said she never tried to build a close relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. However, one fan has kindly put together a montage of the many times that Christine went above and beyond trying to strengthen and deepen her relationship with Robyn.

Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody claims Christine never tried to have a close relationship with Robyn

In a preview for the November 13 episode of Sister Wives (via People), Kody erupts with resentment and anger toward his ex-wife Christine during a family meeting. Kody tells his wife, Robyn, “[Christine] treated you like dirt from the very beginning.” He tells Christine, “That’s the relationship you have with her. That’s the reason I’m angry.”

Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody begins to raise his voice to his ex-wife of 26 years. “That’s the reason I’m pissed off. Is because you never tried to have a really good relationship with these people,” he yells.

In the clip, Christines listens as Kody yells, “It’s vomiting out of me. Because I’ve sat here with it just like, ‘Christine, try and do this.’ You wanted to renegotiate a relationship with me, but you wouldn’t even have a decent one with them.”

Christine tries to defend herself, saying she never intended to make Robyn feel excluded from the family. “Hey, look, I never tried to treat anybody like crap,” she says. “I never did. I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to.”

But Kody immediately disagrees, “But you did. And you admitted to it, and you couldn’t correct it. And now we’re sitting here with a broken family.”

In the confessional, Meri reveals that she’s seen Christine mistreat Robyn firsthand. “I have seen her non-acceptance of Robyn and disdain for me through the years,” she says.

‘Sister Wives’ fan provides a montage of all of the times Christine tried to have a close relationship with Robyn

After seeing the sneak peek clip, Sister Wives fans went to work doing what they do best — proving Kody and Robyn wrong. One fan kindly put together a montage of all the times that Christine had put effort into her relationship with her sister wife, Robyn. Check out the clip below (via Reddit):

In the montage, there are clips, as far back as Sister Wives Season 2, proving Christine tried to improve her relationship with Robyn. In one clip, she extends a “peace offering” to Robyn through a handmade gift for Solomon. Through Christine’s efforts, their relationship improved to the point of friendship. In one clip, Meri is jealous, seeing how close Christine and Robyn have become.

Christine left her marriage to Kody because of the ‘favoritism’ toward Robyn and her kids

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine reveals that the main reason why she ended up leaving her marriage to Kody was because of the blatant “favoritism” toward Robyn. While she dealt with Kody giving his fourth wife preferential treatment, she drew the line when it trickled down to the children.

“I know without a doubt I have tried for years to make this work,” she said. “I have a clear conscience knowing that I gave it my best. If people want to look at me and think otherwise, OK — I can’t do anything about that,” Christine explained.

“Being a mom is my most important thing, but I couldn’t, with a clear conscience, stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known and someone who is breaking my kids’ hearts. I need to stand with my them instead, and I wanted to do it for them,” the mother of six said to the cameras.

Sister Wives fans continue to bring up old receipts, proving that Kody and Robyn’s arguments are invalid. It seems that they cannot accept that Christine is moving on and is finally happy.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

