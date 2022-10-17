‘Sister Wives’: Are the Browns ‘Preppers’? Inside the Family’s Massive Food Storage Room

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown reveals that the family has decided to prep for disaster by creating massive food storage. Are the Brown family preppers? Here’s everything we know.

Kody asks Christine if she wants to take any of the food from the family’s food bank

In the October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine Brown sit down for another conversation to figure out the logistics of separation. He asks her if she’s interested in taking part of the “food storage” the family has accumulated. Christine says it’s not hers to take and belongs to the family.

In the flashback from a much earlier season of Sister Wives, Christine explains how the family would stock up on large quantities of food.

“We buy five 50-pound bags of flour at a time, put them in the food storage room, and get the flour when we need it,” she explained. “We don’t just buy one case; we buy four cases,” Janelle Brown adds.

‘Sister Wives’ family members and their thoughts about having extra food in storage

In the episode, the Sister Wives stars explain the mentality behind having a massive food bank for the family. “This food storage thin is something that’s very cultural for us,” Kody says. “It’s taught by our church to have food storage in case the end of the world comes,” Robyn says.

“You need to have enough food to feed your family for when the economy collapses,” Christine explains. “[Or] when the second coming of Christ comes,” she adds. Kody says that his idea behind the storage is in case of natural disasters such as floods, snowstorms, or tornados.

Janelle also believes it’s part of the polygamist culture. “It was just something that was taught. My mother always had it. My grandmother had it,” Janelle explained. She believes it’s wise to have backup food in case of emergency when the grocery store shelves are empty, such as during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, Meri Brown doesn’t believe it’s essential. “Nope, I don’t really have any food storage,” she said. “I get having extra water. I do usually keep water on hand,” she concludes.

Christine Brown isn’t interested in living in ‘fear’

Just ahead of Christine’s move to Utah, she’s prepared to leave everything behind and has no interest in taking any of the family’s food storage. It seems that prepping is part of the polygamist culture, but since Christine is no longer part of the faith or the lifestyle, she’s not interested in the extra food either.

“I’m not part of the Mormon faith. I’m not part of our church anymore. I don’t know even where I stand religiously,” Christine admits. “But as far as the belief in food storage and things like that, I’m not gonna live in fear like that,” the mother of six concludes.

It’s interesting to find out that the Browns prepare for disaster by having large quantities of food available. Does having a storage room mean that the Browns are preppers? Fans will have to figure that out for themselves.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

