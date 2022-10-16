‘Sister Wives’: The Books in Christine Brown’s Bookshelf Tells a Lot About Her Marriage to Kody

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown and Kody Brown have most of their serious discussions in front of her bookshelf. An eagle-eyed Sister Wives fan pointed out some interesting book titles in Christine’s collection. The books in Christine’s library tell a lot about her relationship with Kody and the rest of the family.

Christine Brown, 'Sister Wives' Season 17

A ‘Sister Wives’ fan compiles a list of book titles in Christine’s library

In the October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Christine has yet another discussion with Kody regarding the logistics of her separation and upcoming move. Christine’s office has become a neutral meeting ground for the divorced couple to meet. In the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17, Kody and Christine spent the entire episode speaking in front of the bookshelves in her office.

Of course, many Sister Wives fans were curious about what books were in Christine’s collection. And one Sister Wives fan compiled a list of the titles in Christine’s library via Reddit. There are many interesting books, but the self-help books give an inside look at her marriage to Kody. Check out the post below:

Christine’s reading habits are on display

Most of the books on her bookshelf are self-help books to help her understand the people around her. The book topics range from forgiveness, trapped emotions, body language reading, to the enneagram personality test. Along with that, she also has a wide variety of fiction, religion, and health books.

In the Reddit post, the fan wrote, “Our girl Christine is no slouch in the interpersonal relationships department. From what I can tell from her reading habits, Christine is a person who is intensely interested in understanding herself and others, communicating effectively, and living a meaningful life.”

The most shocking titles on Christine’s bookshelf

One of the most shocking titles is ‘Educated: A Memoir,’ by Tara Westover. The memoir is about an ex-Mormon woman who escapes her Mormon fundamentalist family in order to go to college. In the book, the author emphasizes the importance of education for expanding her world. Christine has also escaped polygamy and has opted to live her life on her terms.

Another title that stood out on the list is ‘Don’t Be Nice, Be Real: Balancing Passion for Self with Compassion for Others,’ written by Kelly Bryson. As the title suggests, this book revolves around the idea of finding one’s voice. Many Sister Wives fans believe that she’s been slowly finding her voice throughout many seasons.

Another interesting title is ‘Stop Walking on Eggshells: Taking Your Life Back When Someone You Care About Has Borderline Personality Disorder,’ by Paul T. T. Mason and Randi Kreger. This book is a self-help guide to coping with people who have this self-destructive disorder. It would be interesting to know who in the family is diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder.

If the books on Christine’s bookshelf reflect her mental state, it seems she’s struggling with some relationships around her but is always looking for ways of improving herself. But maybe we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

