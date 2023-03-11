‘Sister Wives’: Breanna Exposed Her Mom Robyn Brown’s Shopping Addiction in Season 5

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was in significant debt because of her shopping habits when she joined the Brown family in 2010. Even her daughter, Breanna Brown, knew about this and exposed her shopping addiction in this clip from Sister Wives.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn brought over $32,000 in debt to the Brown family

Before Robyn married Kody, she married David Jessop from 1999 to 2007. During their eight-year-long marriage, Robyn had accrued quite a debt. So when Robyn was added to the family in 2010 with her three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, she brought thousands of dollars of debt with her.

According to Starcasm, Robyn had over $32,000in debt from multiple store credit cards. The outlet claims that those stores comprised Sears, Target, and Victoria’s Secret.

For the family to qualify for a home loan during their move to Las Vegas, they had to pay off Robyn’s debt. The family funds that was made up of Janelle Brown and Meri Brown’s income.

Robyn’s daughter Breanna exposed her mom’s shopping addiction in season 5

In one Sister Wives clip from season 5, episode 7, which was filmed in 2015, documents a trip Kody took with five of his daughters to California for Ysabel Brown’s 12th birthday. During the trip, Kody goes shopping for groceries. They buy a lot of groceries, and the grocery clerk jokes about the length of the receipt. “Do you want the longest receipt I’ve ever printed out?” he asks Kody.

Aurora, Gwendlyn, Breanna, and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 5 | TLC

Robyn’s then-11-year-old daughter, Breanna, chimes in, “Really? My mom has had bigger, though.” And Kody quickly cuts her off by thanking the cashier and leaving the store.

Many Sister Wives fans thought this was proof of Robyn’s shopping addiction. One fan reposted the moment to Reddit with the caption, “Breanna telling on her shopaholic mom.”

Robyn alleges that she got into debt because of her height

Sister Wives stars were shocked to find out the modest fundamentalist Mormon polygamist woman racked up so much debt from Victoria’s Secret, known for its lingerie. However, in recent years, the store has expanded into loungewear and workout leggings. Robyn defended her purchases, claiming she wasn’t buying bras and sexy lingerie.

In 2015, the mother of five set the record straight in a tweet claiming that her long legs are to blame. Robyn claimed that her Victoria’s Secret bet was due to needing long pants and shirts that fit her tall frame. The Sister Wives star alleges she has “very long legs” and needed to custom-order pants to accommodate them.

@screamapillar0 @Jenniebear81 Victoria Secret debt was for long sleeved shirts and longer pants and longer pjs. I have very long legs so… — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) March 3, 2015

With Kody Brown measuring in around 5’11,” this means Robyn stands about 5’9″, which, to be fair, is considered tall for a woman by US standards. However, Sister Wives fans weren’t buying Robyn’s excuse in 2015 and still aren’t buying it now.

Many Sister Wives fans think this moment from season 5 further proves Robyn is a shopaholic. Perhaps Breanna was talking about notoriously long CVS receipts?

Sister Wives Season 18 is rumored to return in September 2023.