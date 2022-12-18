‘Sister Wives’ Buzzwords That the Brown Family Needs to Stop Using After Season 17

Sister Wives fans are awaiting the wrap-up of season 17 of the famed TLC reality TV show. This season has been among the most dramatic and the most popular. There is another reason season 17 of the series is so popular; viewers are finally getting honesty from the Browns. For the last several years, it often felt like the family spoke in code, carefully selecting buzzwords and phrases to hide their true feelings. While they’ve been more honest in season 17 than ever, Kody Brown, Meir Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown still rely on buzzwords to get their messages across. We would love to see them retire these phrases.

The entire Brown family use the word ‘safe’ way too often when season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’ ends

Have you ever noticed how often the Brown adults talk about feeling safe? Christine Brown is the most egregious user of this particular buzzword. Several times over the years, she’s stated that a conversation doesn’t feel “safe” or a person isn’t “safe” for her. While we commend Christine for taking steps to advocate for herself, we can’t help but notice that the use of the phrase might be a bit toxic in its own way.

Meri Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Christine and Kody Brown have both discussed whether or not a conversation feels “safe” multiple times over the years. Both appear to use the phrase when they want to end a conversation with another person. While it can be a good way to end an uncomfortable chat, it often feels like the couple uses the phrasing to diminish and dismiss other people’s feelings. We don’t exactly love that.

Kody and Robyn Brown both refer to smells and “scents”

Sister Wives fans were understandably disgusted when Kody Brown suggested that Christine Brown wanted to move back to Utah to get his “stink” off of her in season 17 of Sister Wives. Basically, he suggested she needed to leave to rid herself of his ‘stink” so she could find another man. The wording is just kind of gross. Did you know it wasn’t the first time someone in the Brown family referenced smells or scents when discussing romantic prospects?

In the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, Robyn explained that she was encouraged to attend church events to get her “scent” out there following her divorce from David Jessop. At one of those church events, she met Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri Brown. We guess it worked, but the wording makes us just a little queasy.

‘Sister Wives’ fans can’t stand Kody Brown when he talks about ‘honoring’ the family

Kody has more than one buzzword or phrase that he should retire. Sister Wives fans could live without hearing him say that his wives need to “honor the family” ever again. At different points, Kody has told Meri and Christine Brown that they were not worthy of his love. He said it was because they were unwilling to “honor the family.”

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

The wording is demanding and patriarchal, to begin with. When you drill down and read between the lines, the message is even worse. Kody was never particularly worried about Christine, Meri, or Janelle, for the matter, “honoring the family” as a whole. He seemed more concerned with the Brown family falling in line and adhering to Robyn Brown’s whims. Kody’s obvious favoritism is one of the primary causes of his marital breakdowns.