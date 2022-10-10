‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown says Telling Truely About Divorcing Kody was ‘The Worst Conversation’ of Her Life

On Sister Wives, Christine Brown reveals that she told her children about her separation from Kody Brown, except for her youngest daughter, Truely Brown. However, in the preview for the upcoming episode, Truely accidentally overhears that they’re moving to Utah, leading to “the worst conversation” of Christine’s life.

Christine Brown and Truely Brown, ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC

Christine tells her sister wives she’s leaving Kody

In the October 9 episode of Sister Wives, Christine prepares for her daughter Ysabel’s graduation and birthday party. Just weeks prior, she had announced to her sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, that she was leaving Kody and be moving to Utah with Truely.

However, Christine doesn’t know what the other wives have told their respective children about her decision to leave. “I don’t know what kids know that I’m leaving Kody,” Christine tells the cameras. At this time, she did reveal the news to her five older children, but not her youngest daughter, Truely.

The wives tell their children about the changing family dynamic

In the Sister Wives episode, Janelle tells the cameras that her children know about Christine’s decision. However, they’re not all that concerned and see it as a “disruption, not a discontinuation.”

Robyn reveals that she told all of her kids, including the youngest children, Solomon and Ariella. “Dayton and Breanna are sad and confused and frustrated. Sol and Ari are so confused,” Robyn says.

Christine and Kody’s children reveal how they’re feeling about the divorce. Mykelti says she was “relieved” by the news after seeing her mom unhappy in her marriage for so many years.

Ysabel says she’s sad about her mom and dad’s divorce, however, she’s excited for the prospects that her mom can now find someone who loves her unconditionally.

Christine calls telling Truely about the divorce the ‘worst conversation’ of her life

With Truely being the last of the Brown children to find out about their mom’s divorce, it came as a shock. In the preview for the upcoming October 16 episode, Christine tells Kody, “I just told Truely that I’m moving to Utah.”

Truely Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

According to Christine, she was on the phone with her other daughter when Truely overheard her. “So Mykelti called me and we were talking about me moving to Utah. But I looked behind me and there was Truely.” She had to then break the news to her daughter that she’s leaving her father and they will be moving to Utah. “That was the worst conversation of my life,” Christine tells the camera.

Fans will have to tune in next week to find out more about the difficult conversation Christine had to have with Truely. At least now all of the children know about Christine’s life-altering decision.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

