‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Daughter Ysabel Is Not Close to Her Dad Kody ‘At All’

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter, Ysabel Brown, prepares to leave across the country for college in North Carolina. She revealed that she doubts she will miss her dad that much considering their relationship is not close “at all.”

Ysabel is leaving for college

In Sister Wives Season 17, Ysabel is preparing to leave for college in North Carolina and is packing up her room Before Ysabel’s graduation/birthday party, Christine invited Kody to drive his daughter across the country to her new home. But despite buying her a car, he’s not going to be dropping her off at college.

“I talked to Kody and invited him to do it with us. I would totally adjust whatever plans if he wanted to come if he could come. But he’s not coming with us,” Christine told the cameras. Unfortunatley, Kody is too busy with his other responsibilities and can’t drive his daughter.

Ysabel says she doesn’t have a close relationship with her dad, Kody

Kody fractured relationships with his wives and children because of the way he chose to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. There were many occasions during the pandemic that Ysabel had been disapointed by her dad. The biggest disappointment was when Kody decided to not go with Ysabel to have major spine surgery. Since then, Ysabel has struggled to have a relationship with her father.

“I would describe my relationship with my dad as — it’s fine,” Ysabel said on the Ocotber 16 episode of Sister Wives. “I’m gonna miss my mom more than I’m gonna miss him, I think because I don’t actually think we’re close at all,” the 18-year-old said.

The college student said that no matter what, Kody is her dad. However, she’s getting used to the idea of her parents getting a divorce. “I think that they both deserve to be happy and I don’t think anybody can be happy in a loveless marriage,” she said.

Kody doesn’t know how to connect with Ysabel

In the episode, Kody struggles to understand why his relationship with Ysabel has changed. “You know,, anytime I spent time with Ysabel, I spent most of my time doing a lot of work to draw her out of herself. I don’t know what it is,” Kody told the cameras.

“I don’t think I’m that big of an ogre; I don’t know why she’s not talking to me. I’m open to her. I don’t know what it is,” Kody said of his relationship to his daughter.

While reflecting, Kody recognizes how not supporting his daughter through her surgery “hurt” her. But he says that because of the coronavirus, there was no way he could have gone with her and Christine to New Jersey. He says there were too many people “depending” on him.

He then blames Christine for turning his children against him. “She sits there and talks to the kids. She has their ear. I do not have their ear,” Kody said.

Perhaps Kody will have a change of heart and be there to drive his daughter to college. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next on Sister Wives Season 17.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

