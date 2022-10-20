‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Meri — ‘We’re Very Different’

In a recent interview, Sister Wives star Christine Brown reveals her relationship with Meri Brown is no longer intact after she left Kody Brown. She said she’s not interested in being close to Meri but wishes her the best.

Meri Brown and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine isn’t interested in a friendship with Meri

On Sister Wives Season 17, Meri took Christine’s divorce news the hardest. She was angry at Christine for leaving. While their relationship has been distant throughout the seasons, and it’s only worsened since her divorce from Kody.

“I won’t be close to Meri anymore, not really. We’re just very different. And so I won’t really be having that much to do with Meri so much. I wish her the best; I wish her all of the happiness in the world. And whatever she needs, I hope she gets that. I just don’t see that there is a friendship for us,” Christine said.

Christine’s close relationship with Janelle continues

“I’m super close with Janelle,” Christine revealed in the interview. This doesn’t surprise many Sister Wives fans, as the two moms were close to each other their entire married lives. While Janelle was at work, Christine would be the mother to her six children.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

“That’s, of course, very different” than the rest of Sister Wives’ relationships. She believes that Janelle will remain constant support in her life. “I just consider Janelle my sister wife; she just always will be.” She said that since her divorce from Kody, Janelle has been there for her. They’ve been traveling a lot together, taking trips. “We’re fine together,” Christine says. “She’s been with me for years during my frustration with being married,” she said.

Christine isn’t close with Robyn and Kody

As for how close Christine is with Kody and Robyn, she says they’ve met up only once since the divorce, which happened to be over a year ago. “I only talk to Kody when it really involves Truely. I’d say just very, very rarely,” she said. While her interactions with Kody and Robyn may be “brief,” they are “cordial,” Christine explained.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

She revealed that at Mykelti’s baby shower, Robyn and Kody drove to Utah to be present at the celebration. “We were fine,” she said. “It was hard, it was difficult, but we’re hopefully going to be fine.” While she had hopes that she and Kody could co-parent and become “besties,” she’s happy their relationship is amicable.

Since Sister Wives Season 17 has brought up old wounds, the feelings are still “raw” for Christine and the rest of the family. However, she’s accepted that all of her relationships would change for good by divorcing Kody. “So, for right now, everything is going to stay as is with all of the relationships. We’re not going to get any closer at all,” Christine said.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

