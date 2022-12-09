‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Says She Feels Better Than She’s Felt in Her Life

Christine Brown has been a staple on Sister Wives since the show began in 2010. However, after ending her marriage with Kody Brown, she emerged as a star on the show. Leaving the family’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona, for Utah with her youngest daughter, Truely has allowed her to put a new lease on life.

In fact, Christine says she’s never felt better in her entire life.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown left her marriage to Kody in 2021

After 26 years of marriage, Christine left her marriage to Kody and her role in the family as a sister wife. In the early seasons of Sister Wives, Christine often spoke about the lack of intimacy between herself and Kody. However, his treatment of their six children ultimately made her decide to leave the marriage.

Christine revealed that her daughter Ysabel’s spinal surgery was a tipping point in the marriage. She was away in New Jersey with her daughter for the surgery while Kody decided to stay behind and officiate a friend’s wedding insisted.

For Christine, seeing Ysabel’s hurt over her father’s nonchalance and realizing that she neither needed nor expected Kody’s help was a wake-up call for her.

Christine Brown says she feels better than she’s ever felt in her life

After leaving her marriage and uprooting her life from Arizona to Utah to be closer to her children, parents, and siblings, the 50-year-old says she’s never felt better in her life.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m taking the right supplements or eating right, working out again,” she told TODAY.com. “Gosh, it feels so good. Or just because I’m free and I’m living my life for me,” she says. “I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.”

She’s also been exploring dating in Utah.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star has been casually dating

At age 50 and after a nearly 30-year- marriage, Christine is focusing on herself, and she’s excited to be dating. “It’s been fun because I never really dated that much before. So dating has been a blast. I’ve loved it,” she told TODAY.com. ” Christine added that she’s met several really nice guys. “They’re so sweet and such gentlemen. Oh my gosh, I can’t even tell you, a guy opening your door for you, pulling out your seat for you. It’s so nice.”

For now, the reality star says she’s in no rush to find anything serious. “I might do two dates with one guy,” she explained. “And two dates is kind of where we’re ending it right now. But I’ll do one date for sure. And then if we like each other, we’ll go out again. Then after that, it gets scary. It’s super, super scary. I don’t want anything serious. I just want to have fun. I like my life too much to mess with any kind of a serious relationship. My life is wonderful, my routines are wonderful, I love it.”

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Explains Why She Wanted to Be a Third Wife in New Podcast Interview