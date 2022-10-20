‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Feels ‘Somber’ Watching Her Divorce From Kody Play Out on Season 17

In a recent interview, Sister Wives star Christine Brown opens up about the difficulties of watching her divorce from Kody Brown play out on national television. She said watching Sister Wives Season 17 has been difficult and had made her feel “somber.”

Christine is ‘somber’ watching ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

The main storyline of Sister Wives Season 17 revolves around Christine’s divorce from Kody. In an October 19 interview with Sister Wives star (via ET), Christine said watching this season of Sister Wives has been hard on her.

She said that her relationships with Kody and her former sister wives have also been more difficult because the show reminds them of the past. “It’s hard when you live it. Then you get to see it and re-live it again; it’s very difficult emotionally. So right now, while the episodes are airing, it’s all very raw again,” the mother of six revealed. “Right now, it’s just a little more difficult because we’re seeing the episodes, too,” she concludes.

Christine is happier than ever post-split from Kody Brown

When asked how she’s doing post-divorce from Kody, Christine said she’s feeling “fabulous.” In September 2021, Christine moved her life from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She feels like she’s more “confident” and has found inner strength.

Now that she’s officially divorced Kody, she feels like her life has become very “simple.” She no longer has to consult Kody or her three sister wives to make a decision. “Everything is just a lot easier as far as planning and day-to-day life,” Christine says.

“I really just feel like this is the path I’m supposed to be on now,” she admits. Plural marriage is a thing of the past for Christine. She is currently exploring being the first time in over 28 years and is going on dates “for fun.” She admits she likes her life “so much better now.”

Will Christine return for more ‘Sister Wives’ seasons?

So with Christine leaving Kody and her life in Flagstaff, Arizona, will she be featured on future Sister Wives seasons? When asked if she’s going to ditch the family’s reality TV show now that she’s divorced, Christine said, “absolutely not.” She explained, “I’ve made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show, just to be fair. It’s what our family has been doing for so long.”

The mother of six believes it would be “disloyal” to ditch the family’s TLC show. “As far as sister wives goes, I’ll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly.” But as for a spinoff, Christine is completely open to the idea. She said, “That would just be as fun as heck.”

Even though it’s difficult for Christine to re-live her divorce on national TV, fans are happy that the star is the show is will continue on Sister Wives.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

