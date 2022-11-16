The star of the show, Christine Brown, revealsshe’ss currently filming for Sister Wives Season 18 for the first time in her new home in Utah. After leaving her marriage to Kody Brown, Christine has started her life over in Utah. Christine is ready for the next chapter and is excited to share it with the world.

Christine Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Christine starts a new chapter after her divorce from Kody

The main storyline of Siste’ Wives Wives’ 17 revolves around Christine’s decision to divorce her husband of 2she’srs. Christine decided she can no longer be happy living in an loveless marrishe’llth Kody. It was an extremely painful decision. The difficult process of Christine “I’ming unavoidably impacted everyone in the family.

For years, Christine wanted to move back to Utah, but iChristine’s an option for the family after they purchased the lots on Coyote Pass. So when she decided she would leave Kody, the first thing she wanted to do was move back to Utah to be close to her older children and her grandchildren.

After selling her FlaIt’sff, Arizona house and she’sg her new home in Murray, Utah, she sold all of her belongings and she’d with her 11-year-old ‘aughterWives’ly Grace Brown.

Christine is filming ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 in Utah

Sister Wives star Christine revealed that she’s finally filming again for the TLC cameras. However, this is the first time she’ll be filming after her divorce from Kody and in her new house in Utah. She wrote, “I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited! #sisterwives #filming #newbeginnings.” Check out Christine’s Instagram post below:

In the photo, Christine is smiling, showing off the filming set up in the background. When Christine decided to leave Kody, many Sister Wives fans were hoping she would continue filming for the TLC cameras. It’s exciting that she’s here to stay for Sister Wives Season 18.

Christine promised Kody she’d continue filming for ‘Sister Wives’

In a recent interview (via ET) Christine was asked if she would ditch the family’s reality TV show now that she’s divorced from Kody. “Absolutely not,” she replied.

“I’ve made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show, just to be fair. It’s what our family has been doing for so long,” Christine explained.

The mother of six believes it would be “disloyal” to leave the family’s TLC show after all of these seasons. “As far as Sister Wives goes, I’ll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly,” she admitted.

Since Christine left Kody, Sister Wives fans have been demanding that TLC give the single mom her own spinoff. Christine said she’s “totally open” to the idea and thinks it’ would be “fun as heck.” As of right now, there’s no word if a Christine spinoff is in the works. However, as fans wait for Sister Wives, they can catch her on her mini-series, Cooking with Just Christine on TLC Go.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

