‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown ‘Knew Immediately’ Her Daughter Gwendlyn Identified As LGBTQ at This Moment

In a new Sister Wives Season 17 clip, Christine Brown opens up about the moment she knew that her daughter, Gwendlyn Brown identified as LGBTQ. The mother of six has accepted her daughter’s sexuality completely, and the two even joke about Christine’s sexuality.

Christine and Kody’s daughter Gwendlyn comes out as bisexual

In the clip for the upcoming October 16 episode of Sister Wives (via People), Christine and Kody’s 20-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, is helping her sister, Ysabel Brown, pack for her upcoming move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to a college in North Carolina. In the clip, Gwendlyn tells her sister, Ysabel, that she can’t tease her because it’s “pride month.”

Gwendlyn opens up about her identifying as LGBTQ. “I’m bisexual. I’m not only attracted to women, I’m also attracted to men and people who fall under other gender spectrums,” Gwendlyn explained in the confessional.

Christine’ immediately knew’ her daughter Gwendlyn was LGBTQ

Mariah Brown’s 27-year-old child Leon — who came out as transgender in June but was previously known as Mariah — shared their sexuality with their family. In 2017, the 21-year-old shared their truth with Kody, Meri, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine. Despite the family being traditional, the family welcomed the news.

Apparently, that was also the moment when Christine realized her daughter, Gwendlyn, identified as LGBTQ as well. In an episode shot before Leon came out, Christine explained, “When Mariah told us she was gay. Immediately I thought, ‘Oh, so is Gwendlyn.” Apparently, she “knew immediately” without even her daughter telling her.

Christine supports Ysabel’s sexuality and shares her celebrity girl crushes

The Brown family has overwhelmingly positive about their children’s choices, but Christine especially. She encouraged her children to grow into themselves, including their identities and sexualities. And she’s not shying away from discussing it with her kids. “We’ve had just great conversations about it,” the Sister Wives star says.

“She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women, and I’m also partially gay. I’m not. She loves teasing about it,” Christine says about her daughter.

The 50-year-old Sister Wives star revealed her girl crushes. “My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson, [and] Emily Blunt. They’re just beautiful. I can’t help but admire them,” Christine said.

She explained that as far as her sexuality goes, she’s still only interested in romantic relationships with men. “But it would only go that far. I’m definitely heterosexual. I’m not interested in… not that close,” Christine confirmed.

It’s lovely to see the Brown family accepting each other’s differences with open arms. While Gwendlyn isn’t featured on Sister Wives often, she’s can be found on Instagram documenting her many adventures with her girlfriend.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

