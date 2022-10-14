‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Names Her Top 3 Female Celebrity Crushes

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been nothing but accepting of her daughter, Gwendlyn Brown’s bisexuality. In a new Sister Wives Season 17 clip, Christine opens up about her own female celebrity crushes in support of her daughter’s sexuality.

Gwendlyn Brown identifies as bisexual

In the upcoming October 16 episode of Sister Wives (via People) clip, Christine and Kody’s 20-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, is helping her sister, Ysabel Brown, pack. 18-year-old Ysabel is moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, to the college in North Carolina.

After some teasing between the two siblings, Gwendlyn tells Ysabel, “I’m being bullied. It’s Pride Month. You can’t talk to me like that.”

As Sister Wives fans know, Gwendlyn has come out as bisexual, and many people have seen her on her many adventures with her girlfriend on social media. However, she’s never addressed it on Sister Wives before, until now.

“I’m bisexual. I’m not only attracted to women, I’m also attracted to men and people who fall under other gender spectrums,” Gwendlyn explained in the confessional.

Christine supports Ysabel’s sexuality and shares her celebrity girl crushes

Christine has always supported her children’s life choices, including their identities and sexualities. And the Sister Wives star doesn’t shy away from discussing it with her kids. “We’ve had just great conversations about it,” the Sister Wives star says.

The 50-year-old Sister Wives star revealed her daughter thinks she might be bisexual because of her crushes. “She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women, and I’m also partially gay. I’m not. She loves teasing about it,” Christine says about her daughter.

“My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson, [and] Emily Blunt. They’re just beautiful. I can’t help but admire them,” Christine said.

Christine recently revealed that she has a women-power playlist mostly made up of Kelly Clarkson hits such as “Since U Been Gone” that she often sang along with in her car post-breakup from Kody.

Christine clarifies her sexuality

The 50-year-old Sister Wives star explained that as far as her sexuality goes, she’s only interested in romantic relationships with men. “But it would only go that far. I’m definitely heterosexual,” Christine confirmed in the clip.

While her daughter may tease her about being “partially gay,” Christine says she’s “not interested” in having a relationship with a woman. She said at least “not that close” of a relationship.

While Christine is definitely only interested in men, she has good taste in celebrity women. Now Sister Wives fans want to know about her famous male crushes.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

