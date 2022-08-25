‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Is Open to Finding Love Again — ‘I Want a Guy Who Actually Loves Me’

Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown is opening her heart to the idea of being in a relationship again after her divorce from Kody Brown. The 50-year-old mother of six discusses what she’s looking for in a potential future partner. She says first and foremost that she wants a guy who loves her.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine and Kody Brown’s marriage and divorce

As documented in the 16 seasons of Sister Wives, Christine had her share of disappointments, sadness, and frustration in her marriage to Kody. After being added to the family as the third wife, she started to become the “basement wife.” She was constantly putting her needs on the backburner caring for her six children and her sister wives’ seven children as they worked to provide for the family.

Kody began courting and dating his fourth wife, Robyn, while Christine was pregnant with her youngest child, Truley Brown. Christine dealt with the changes of having a new baby while her husband added a new wife to the family.

While her marriage to Kody was strained for many years, everything began to fall apart during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when Kody spent less and less time at Christine’s home and began living exclusively with Robyn.

It all came to a head during season 16 of Sister Wives, when Kody tells Christine he’s not interested in being intimate with her anymore. He wanted to have a platonic marriage without any romance or intimacy. Christine decided she wouldn’t spend the rest of her life in a loveless marriage and chose to leave Kody.

Christine is open to finding love again, but not immediately

In an interview on August 24 (via People), Christine opens up about her plans to find love in the future. “I would love to date, don’t get me wrong. Love the idea. Love the end of having a romantic partner. That sounds lovely,” the Sister Wives star explained.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

“But I talked to Truely about it the other day, and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.'” Christine explained that her daughter isn’t on board with the idea of her dating, just yet. She says that the situation is still too “complicated” to consider.

She says, “I’m just going to let fate take care of that one. You know, when it happens, it’s going to happen. I just believe in fate on this one.”

What Christine is looking for in a potential partner

Coming from a 26-year-long polygamist marriage, Christine is ready to try out monogamy for the first time. “I will be a monogamist from here on out. Polygamy is not for me anymore… I want a partnership.” Christine said.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

So what is Christine looking for in a man? “I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. That would be great. Someone who’s just honest and kind. That would be really nice. The attraction needs to be there. There definitely needs to be a mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually,” she tells the outlet.

The Sister Wives star is looking for an “adventurous” man interested in trying new things with her since that’s been her new focus this year. She’s hopeful that fate will bring the right person at the right time.

Sister Wives fans are excited to see Christine stand her ground and find her happiness in season 17. Now that she’s gone through the healing after her divorce, fans hope she will find her happily ever after with a worthy partner.

Sister Wives Season 17 premieres September 11 at 10 pm EST on TLC.

