‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown ‘Promised’ To Stay on the TLC Show for Future Seasons Despite Her Split From Kody

Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown isn’t going anywhere despite her divorce from Kody Brown. Even though she lives in Utah away from the rest of the family, she will still be featured on future seasons of the family’s TLC show. Christine “promised” to stay and felt it would be “disloyal” to abandon the show.

Christine leaves Kody and her sister wives in Flagstaff

The main storyline of Sister Wives Season 17 revolves around Christine’s decision to divorce Kody Brown. After over 27 years of marriage, Christine has decided she can no longer be happy with Kody. It was an extremely long and painful decision, and the process of leaving has been hard on everyone in the family.

Sister Wives Season 17 shows the behind-the-scenes of Christine’s divorce, custody battle, and move to Utah. Despite moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, to her new single life in Murray, Utah, happening almost a year ago in September 2021, watching it unfold on TV has proved difficult to re-live for Christine. The newly single mom is happy with her new life and is currently dating “for fun.”

Christine’ promised’ to keep filming future seasons of ‘Sister Wives’

When Christine was asked in a recent interview (via ET) if she would ditch the family’s reality TV show now that she’s divorced, she said: “absolutely not.”

She explained, “I’ve made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show, just to be fair. It’s what our family has been doing for so long.”

The mother of six believes it would be “disloyal” to leave the family’s TLC show. “As far as Sister Wives goes, I’ll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly.”

Will Christine have her own ‘Sister Wives’ spinoff show?

Christine seemed thrilled at the idea of having her own spinoff. “Oh, that would be fun! I don’t know,” she said. “I am totally open. I have no idea what it looks like, but absolutely. That would just be fun as heck,” the mother of six said in the interview.

Currently, Christine has a spinoff on TLC with her new cooking show called Cooking with Just Christine. In the internet-exclusive mini-series, Christine shows off her culinary chops from the kitchen of her new home in Murray, Utah. In each episode, she shows fans how to create her signature dishes with the help of her children as guest stars.

Even though it’s difficult for Christine to re-live her divorce on national TV, fans are happy that the star is the show will continue on Sister Wives. The TLC show wouldn’t be the same without her.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

