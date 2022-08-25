‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Publicly Denounces Polygamy — “I Will Be a Monogamist From Here On Out’

Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown has officially denounced polygamy. The mother of six revealed that plural marriage is a thing of the past and vows to be a “monogamist from here on out.” Here’s why that’s such a big deal.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine’s familial ties to the AUB church

When Sister Wives first aired, The Browns aimed to show the world the bright side of polygamy. Kody was spiritually married to four women as a member of the polygamist fundamentalist Mormon sect called the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) or the Allred Group. It just so happens that this sect of the LDS church was founded by Christine’s grandfather, Rulon C. Allred.

Christine’s grandfather, Allred, created this polygamist group with the intention of being as close to Joseph Smith’s teachings as possible. He aimed to bring back the old-fashion doctrines deemed out of date by the modern LDS church — such as practicing polygamy (or plural marriage), Adam-God teachings, and the ban on Black people receiving the priesthood.

Polygamy isn’t only allowed, but it’s endorsed. The group considers polygamy a crucial step in receiving the highest glory of heaven. Through their belief in becoming “celestial” through plural marriage, Kody had taken on four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Christine Brown says she no longer believes in polygamy and is now a monogamist

In an August 24 interview (via People), the Sister Wives star revealed what caused her to stop believing in the plural marriage lifestyle for herself. Christine revealed that in 2018 a shift began to happen in her marriage to Kody that changed her mind toward polygamy.

“I started thinking maybe this isn’t working for me,” Christine said. “And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important,” she revealed.

The Sister Wives star told the outlet that if she dates in the future, she will be in a monogamous relationship. “I would love to date. [I] love the idea of the end having a romantic partner. But I talked to Truely about it the other day, and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one,” Christine explained.

“I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” she says. “I will be a monogamist from here on out,” she said.

Christine left the AUB church ‘a long time ago’

The AUB church has separated itself from the Brown family due to the backlash from their reality TV show. However, Christine left the church earlier than that. On the February 6 episode of Sister Wives, Christine confessed that she’s no longer part of the church and hadn’t been for some time.

During the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all, Christine revealed her status within the AUB. She said, “I haven’t been a member of that church for a long time.” She confirms, “I left a long time ago.”

In November 2021, Christine also announced her decision to leave her marriage to Kody. After over 28 years of spiritual union, Christine is now free to live her life on her terms. She even decides against going through the church for a spiritual release from Kody and says her spiritual divorce is between her and God.

Sister Wives Season 17 premieres September 11 at 10 pm EST on TLC.

