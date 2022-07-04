‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Recounts the Moment Mykelti and Tony Told Her They’re Having Twins — ‘I Almost Lost My Mind’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown reveals how Mykelti Brown and her husband, Antonio ‘Tony’ Padron broke the news to her about being pregnant with twins. The fan-favorite Sister Wives star announced in a TLC clip that she is beyond excited to be a grandmother again. She said finding out that she would have twin grandbabies almost made her lose her mind.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 16, TLC

Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron are expecting twins

As Sister Wives fans know, Mykelti is the fifth child for her father, Kody Brown, and the second for her mother, Christine Brown. The Sister Wives couple, Mykelti and Tony, have been very open about their life. They dated, got engaged, married, and welcomed their first child in front of the TLC cameras.

On April 5, 2021, Mykelti and Tony welcomed their first child, Avalon Padron, to the world. Christine’s 26-year-old daughter revealed on June 23, 2022, that she and her husband are expecting twins in December. Mykelti posted a sweet photo of her family, Tony, and Avalon, smiling as she cradles her growing baby bump. Check out the post below:

Christine Brown recounts how Mykelti and Tony broke the pregnancy news to her

In a video for TLC, Sister Wives star Christine reacts to the exciting news that she will be a grandmother of twins. She tells the cameras which she found out about Mykelti’s pregnancy. Check out the TLC clip below:

She said the couple pulled her and her 12-year-old daughter, Truely, aside. Mykelti thought it would be funny to trick her mom into thinking she was moving away from her, out of Utah, to Arizona. Christine said, “I almost started to cry,” but Tony stepped in.

Christine said after the false alarm about moving, they dropped the real bombshell on her. She recalls just being “super excited” for them. She said, “They have been incredible parents. It’s been one of the most humbling experiences of my life watching my kids become parents.”

She said, “But more than that, Mykeltyi and Tony are having twins!”

‘Sister Wives’ star, Christine Brown is ‘so excited’ about the twins

So how did Mykleti and Tony tell Christine about having twins? Christine explains, “They came over to our house just about a month after they told us that she was pregnant. And she showed us the ultrasound pictures.”

The Sister Wives star explained, “Mykelti just pulled it out and goes, ‘Well, what do you think about this?’ And I looked at them, the bottom one, and there were two, and I almost lost my mind. I was so excited.”

While she admits that her daughter and son-in-law might feel “overwhelmed with twins,” she has total faith in them to be wonderful parents to the new babies. She also mentioned that she lives close by and will be able to help babysit and care for the twins. She tells the camera, “She’s got such an amazing support system.”

Christine says she “couldn’t be more excited” about welcoming twins into the family. Perhaps TLC filmed the pregnancy announcement for Sister Wives Season 17. Fans will have to wait to find out if Sister Wives will also film this pregnancy. Congrats to Mykelti, Tony, and Christine!

