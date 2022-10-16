‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Recounts Truely Brown’s Reaction to Divorce News

Kody Brown has spent the better part of two seasons insisting that Christine Brown told everyone, but him, that she was planning to divorce him. As season 17 of Sister Wives wears on, it’s clear that Christine waited as long as possible to tell at least one family member about the divorce. In the show’s upcoming episode, Christine Brown recounts how Truely Brown, Christine and Kody’s youngest child, found out about the divorce and her heartbreaking response.

Christine Brown recalls the heartbreaking way Truely Brown found out about her parents’ divorce

The upcoming episode of Sister Wives will continue dealing with the fallout of Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce. As we speed further into the season, we are learning a ton about their separation process, including how the kids learned about the end of their parents’ marriage.

While Mykelti Padron, Christine and Kody’s second oldest child, insisted she was relieved to learn her parents were finally separating, not everyone was thrilled. TLC posted a clip for the upcoming episode on Twitter. In the clip, Christine revealed that Truely Brown, her youngest child, learned about the divorce sort of by accident.

In the clip, Christine said she was on the phone with Mykelti discussing her upcoming move to Utah, when she heard a small gasp behind her. When she turned around, Truely was standing there. Despite Kody Brown’s insistence that they wait to tell Truely, Christine knew she had to explain the situation immediately.

Truely Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/Twitter

Christine recalled that Truely cried about the prospect of moving to Utah but was more upset that her parents were separating for good. Christine revealed that she told Truely that she and Kody had officially divorced, despite never having a legal marriage. The mother of six stated that she didn’t want to give the 12-year-old false hope that she and Kody could reconcile.

Kody Brown insisted he needed 50/50 custody of Truely, but that hasn’t happened

Before Christine explained the plan to Truely, she was busy hashing out the details with Kody Brown. Initially, Kody seemed surprised but accepted Christine’s plan to move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Salt Lake City, Utah. At least, it seemed that way. Only when Janelle Brown mentioned that the Brown family would be losing time with Truely did Kody suggest he wasn’t OK with the move.

The father of 18, who had spent limited time with Christine Brown and the six children they share in recent years, claimed he needed 50/50 custody of Truely. The statement would have made it impossible for Christine to move to Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City is an eight-hour drive from Flagstaff.

Ultimately, Kody doesn’t seem to have put up much of a fight, if he put up any fight at all. Christine did sell her Flagstaff home. She did move to the Salt Lake City area with Truely, and everyone appears to be thriving. Christine initially said she wanted to move to the area to ensure her youngest child had a comprehensive support system. Based on social media posts, she does have that.

