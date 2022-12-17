‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Revealed Why She and Janelle Are so Close

Sister Wives has depicted the life of one polygamous family for more than a decade. The reality series has chronicled the ups and downs of the Brown family. Now that Christine and Janelle have left their marriages to Kody, they remain extremely close to one another.

Now, Christine has explained why she and Janelle share such a tight bond.

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown has been thriving since her divorce from Kody

Since divorcing Kody in 2021 and moving from Arizona to her hometown of Utah, Christine has been living her best life. She’s created a new life for herself and her 12-year-old daughter, Truely. More than that, Christine has also been dating.

“It’s been fun because I never really dated that much before. So dating has been a blast. I’ve loved it,” she told TODAY.com.

Though there have been a lot of changes in her life as of late, Christine’s friendship with Janelle has been a constant in her life.

Christine revealed why she and Janelle are so close

While Christine has always had some friction with Meri and Robyn, she and Janelle have always been extremely close. In fact, prior to their separation, Kody felt intimated by Janelle’s friendship with Christine, which he says was a lack of loyalty. However, Christine is adamant that she and Janelle have a lifelong bond.

“Janelle is super supportive. She’s awesome,” Christine told TODAY.com. “She’s an incredible, incredible friend because she’ll listen and she’ll understand and she’ll comprehend. But then when it comes down to it, where I need the hard like, smackdown, (she’s there). I think it’s all about that balance that we have to hit. And I feel like I let some people in and I don’t let everybody in.”

The women have been close for more than two decades since they were married to the same man, and now that they’ve left their marriages, the duo is closer than ever. They’ve vacationed together and gone into business together.

“You name it, you know, we’ve been through it. In the end, we realized we are going to be in each other’s lives because our kids love the other person,” Christine explained.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star is very selective about the people she has in her life

While Christine has made space for Janelle in this new chapter in her life, she is extremely selective about any other people that she has around herself and her children. Now that she’s reclaimed her time, Christine has been vocal about only having the best people around her.

“I just want people in my life that are safe and people that I trust,” she told TODAY. com. “So that’s what I’m going to do: Surround myself with people that I trust, and that I know trust me.”

Now that Christine has moved to Utah, she has an amazing support system. She is close to her six children, grandchildren, parents, and siblings. It appears that since Christine decided to leave her marriage, her life has only gotten better.