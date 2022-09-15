‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Reveals Her Heartbreaking Motivation For Moving to Salt Lake City

Season 17 of Sister Wives will cover Christine Brown’s decision to move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to the suburbs of Salt Lake City, Utah, following her breakup with Kody Brown. While Kody was against the move, Christine outlined the heartbreaking reason she decided to leave Arizona entirely. The mother of six wanted to give her youngest child the support system she and her older siblings didn’t have in Flagstaff.

Christine Brown said she moved to Utah to ensure Truely Brown had a support system

Christine Brown was unhappy in Flagstaff and felt unsupported in her marriage. That isn’t the reason she ultimately moved to Utah, though. She could have just ended the marriage and stayed put. In a teaser for next week’s Sister Wives episode, Christine revealed that she opted to settle outside of Salt Lake City to ensure her youngest child had a support system and was surrounded by people who love her, more than subtly suggesting Truely didn’t have that support in Arizona.

Christine had previously said that Kody spent just three full days with her and her children while they lived in Flagstaff. Once coronavirus (COVID-19) became a concern, the Brown family was even more separated. Kody spent nearly zero time with anyone, aside from Robyn Brown and the five children he shares with her.

Christine’s decision to move to Utah allowed her to be close to her older children and grandchild. It also ensured Truely would have access to family and friends who could serve as a support system. According to Christine, that is something she did not have in Arizona.

Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown both felt Kody didn’t want to be with them, according to their mother

Christine’s decision to move was partly to ensure her youngest child never felt like her older two daughters. In TLC’s latest sneak peek, Christine noted that while Truely didn’t seem to sense anything was off or weird about her life in Flagstaff, two of her older children did feel that way. Christine said Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown could sense that their father wanted to be elsewhere when he rarely spent time with them. Gwen, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, are the only three of Kody and Christine’s children who moved to Flagstaff with the family in 2018.

In a previous interview with People, Christine noted that Ysabel was still struggling to deal with Kody’s decision not to travel to New Jersey for Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery in the summer of 2020. Christine told the publication that Kody’s behavior toward the surgery, at one point suggesting Ysabel, then 17, travel alone for it, was the final blow to her marriage. Christine sold her house the following year and moved to Utah. Both Gwen and Ysabel are living elsewhere. Christine’s oldest three children, Aspyn Thompson, Mykelti Padron, and Paedon Brown, were already living in Utah when Christine decided to move.

Christine has not mentioned how often Truely travels back to Arizona to see her father or if Kody has driven to Utah to meet up with his youngest child with Christine. Kody is the father of 18 children, just four of those 18 children are under the age of 18 now.

