‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Says She Feels Like a ‘Goddess’ Now That She’s Dating

Though she’s been a part of Sister Wives from the beginning, Christine Brown is thriving on her own. After ending her marriage to Kody, denouncing plural marriage, and moving from Arizona to Utah, Christine is thriving and dating.

She’s expressed that she feels like a goddess now that she is back in the dating world.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown left her marriage after 26 years

After nearly 30 years of marriage, Christine ended her marriage to Kody. Though she had been open about their lack of intimacy over the years, the final straw for her was his treatment of their six children. “I needed more communication, more trust, and I realized we didn’t really have a partnership,” she told People. She also expressed the fact that she no longer respected Kody after he declined to be there for their daughter, Ysabel when she underwent major surgery.

“I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect,” she says. “I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t. And she still has a really hard time with it.”

Christine Brown says she feels like a goddess now that she’s dating

Since leaving her marriage, Christine has denounced polygamy and she has been dating and looking for a monogamous relationship. “It’s been fun because I never really dated that much before. So dating has been a blast. I’ve loved it,” she told TODAY.com. Still, though Christine is enjoying dating, she is in no rush to jump into anything serious.

I feel like we need to fit into each other’s lives. I’m not at the point where I want to morph my life into someone else’s. We both need to go in 100 percent. I’m not willing to go 100 percent yet,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m taking the right supplements or eating right, working out again. Gosh, it feels so good. Or just because I’m free and I’m living my life for me. I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star is thriving in Utah

Now that Christine has left Arizona for Utah with her youngest child, Truely, she has been thriving. Christine has been spending time with her six children and her grandchildren. She’s also close to her parents, and siblings, allowing them to spend plenty of time together.

“I’ve been in my kids’ lives again, and my kids are the love of my life,” she told TODAY.com. She added that she and Truely have never been closer. “We’ve established routines that we’re both obsessed with,” she explained.

Truely is also thriving in her new surroundings. “Out of the blue she goes, ‘I love our life here,’” Christine recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s great, sweetie, what do you like about it?’ She just loves our routines. She loves our life and she loves everything that we do.”

