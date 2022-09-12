‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Says This Moment in Lehi Was the Beginning of the End of Her Marriage to Kody

In Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown tells her then-husband, Kody Brown, the exact moment she knew her marriage wouldn’t last. She said this one particular moment while they were all living under one roof in Lehi, Utah, which began the unraveling of her marriage.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine tells Kody she wants a divorce on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 premiere

After last season, when Kody shrugged his shoulders at the idea of having an “intimate marriage” with Christine again, she decided the marriage was over. She packed his things and moved him out.

On the September 11 Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine sits down with her then-husband, Kody, to discuss what to do about their failing marriage. Kody is now blaming his lack of attraction for Christine on how she treats her sister wives. He says that he cannot respect her when she doesn’t treat her sister wives with respect.

For the first time, Christine confronts Kody about how he’s shown favoritism toward other wives and neglected her. She reveals that her marriage to Kody has been troubled for “10 to 12 years”. But Kody denies their marriage has been struggling that long.

Christine’s marriage to Kody changed after this moment in Lehi

Christine remembers the marriage unraveling when the family lived in the big house in Lehi, Utah. The home was comprised of three separate apartments so the family could live under one roof. “All of Lehi, I thought was a beautiful experience. A blessing. And you told me it wasn’t,” Kody tells Christine.

While Kody is trying to understand why Lehi was so difficult on her, she tries to jog his memory. She says, “What happened in Lehi that was really difficult? Do you remember? I asked you for help, and you said no.”

“Where mine and Kody’s marriage started to disintegrate was when I was pregnant with Truely,” Christine reveals to the cameras. The Sister Wives star was pregnant with her sixth child with Kody in 2010 when he was also adding his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to the family.

Christine says she was pregnant, taking care of five children, and working night shifts when she realized she was overwhelmed. To pick up the slack, her 10-year-old daughter, Asypn, was helping tuck her siblings into bed at night.

That’s when she says she reached out to Kody for support. She said, “And I asked Kody, I said, ‘I need your help.’ And he goes, ‘I can’t do that. I’m in other houses.’ And I’m like, ‘We live in one house. You just can’t come over and tuck my kids in bed and talk to them and put them in bed? And he said, ‘No, I can’t.'”

Kody denies that he refused to help her in Lehi

However, Kody immediately denies Christine’s claims that he wasn’t a helpful father. “She says that, and that never happened. I don’t know what she’s talking about,” Kody tells the cameras.

The Sister Wives patriarch claims that what Christine was asking for was beyond just support. She wanted more than he was able to give. “As I look back on this and I analyze what she’s saying. She wasn’t wanting a fairness with the other wives. She was wanting more. Because she was asking for stuff that I couldn’t give her because I had other wives and other children to be tending to as well.”

This was just one of the many jaw-dropping moments from Christine and Kody’s conversation on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere. Fans will have to tune in next week to find out more inside information about their 25-year-long marriage.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

